 By Netflix, Inc., Next Games

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Spence Neumann, CFO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Mr. Neumann is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at http://ir.netflix.net.    

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

