LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arenas Group, the leading agency in the Hispanic entertainment marketing industry, is calling for product placement, brand sponsorships and activations for the upcoming Netflix biopic of Latin American legend Vicente Fernández.
Caracol TV and Netflix have also chosen Jaime Camil to personify Fernández, following their historic agreement to produce the bio-series, "The Idol of the People."
Camil is one of the 10 most influential and prominent Mexicans in the world thanks to international recognition as an actor and singer. He has a multifaceted career that includes four albums with platinum sales, hosting international TV shows and a broad career in television and film, including Hollywood movies. He is a winner of multiple awards such as the AFI Award, two Teen Choice Awards (2018-2019), PEABODY Award, PEOPLE'S CHOICE Award, Alma Award, NHMC Award and Imagen Award, among others, and has more than 13 million followers on his social networks.
Camil is loved and admired by the Mexican and Latin American public for his memorable leading roles in films such as "The Most Beautiful Ugly Woman," "The Fools do not Go to Heaven," "How Poor are so Rich" and "I am Eva for Her." In addition, his voice has given life to multiple animated projects, including the voice of Papa Julio in the Oscar-winning Disney / PIXAR animated film "Coco."
In addition to film and television, Camil is also a benchmark in musical theater in Latin America and the United States. In Mexico, he starred in works such as "West Side Story," "Aladino," "Peter Pan" and "The Flood that Comes." In the U.S., he starred in the Broadway musical "The Mambo Kings," appeared as Billy Flynn in "Chicago," the most storied American musical on Broadway, and played Sam Carmichael in the iconic Hollywood Bowl production of "Mamma Mia!".
His recent participation in the American series "Jane the Virgin", "BROKE" and "! Schmigadoon!", as well as in films such as "My Boyfriend's Pills" and "KIMI" (with Zoë Kravitz and directed by Steven Soderbergh) has ratified him as one of the great Latin American stars in Hollywood.
"A series based on the life of Vicente Fernández must be backed by the best talent, and in that sense no one like Jaime Camil can give life to the charro. We are happy, satisfied and sure that we have made the best decision and that Jaime's charisma and acting capacity are a total guarantee for the project," said Dago García, Vice President of Production and Content of Caracol Televisión.
Camil said, "Playing Vicente Fernández is, without a doubt, the biggest and most important challenge that has been presented to me in my career. In my opinion, 'Chente' is the greatest Mexican idol and the most monumental exponent of Mexican music in the world. Putting aside the great responsibility and exaltation of interpreting it in the only way that it has to be done, that is: With a deep and capital respect and a meticulous preparation --biographical, personal and above all emotional-- on a personal basis, interpreting Vicente gives me a special emotional charge. A deep friendship and affection unite me with his family --mainly his sons Alejandro, Vicente and Gerardo-- which increases the commitment that I have to do my best to give them a Vicente of which their loved ones and fans around the world can feel proud. It has become difficult to hold back the tears when reading the scripts, knowing all the history and their unforgettable songs. The cultural and social impact of this figure is undoubtedly immeasurable. Vicente Fernández is the symbol of Mexico and ranchera music throughout the world. The honor and privilege of being able to interpret him is priceless."
For more information about brand sponsorships, activations or product placement, contact Arenas Group's Silvia Testa via email at silvia@arenasgroup.com or via phone at (310) 801-2627.
About Caracol Televisión:
Caracol Televisión is the leading television channel in Colombia and content producer that has created the most successful and innovative programs and formats in the industry in the last 20 years. Today, it is a true content production factory that has expanded its influence to the entire world through Caracol Internacional, its distribution division for the world. With offices in Miami, Madrid and Bogotá, Caracol Internacional distributes soap operas, series and entertainment formats created by Caracol TV, which have crossed all cultural and linguistic barriers, becoming globally recognized products.
About The Arenas Group
The Arenas Group is the first and leading Hispanic entertainment marketing agency of its kind in Hollywood. Founded in 1988, the Arenas Group has worked on more than 600 films and television campaigns throughout its 33-year history. From "Selena" and "Ugly Betty" to Mel Gibson's "Apocalypto" and, more recently, "When They See Us" and "Free Guy," Arenas specializes in the Spanish-language publicity, promotion, advertising and digital marketing of theatrical films, television series, and streaming platforms. Experience. Conexión. Pasión. Innovation are the drivers of the Arenas Group.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Arenas Group