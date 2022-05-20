With the mega-hit TV show, 'Selling Sunset', on their side, The Oppenheim Group gets many of Southern California's best home listings. One of their newest homes is located above the Sunset Strip, for sale at $22.995 million, and featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Whether one binge-watches 'Selling Sunset' for the glamour of LA's The Oppenheim Group real estate agent lifestyles, the celebrity clients, or the stunning listings, the series is one of Netflix's most popular shows. Season five of the series premiered in April.
With the mega-hit TV show on their side, The Oppenheim Group gets many of Southern California's best home listings. One of their newest is located on Benedict Canyon Drive above the Sunset Strip, and takes full advantage of the home's views and California outdoor lifestyle. The ultra-contemporary home is listed for $22.995 million by one of the newest cast members and agents of The Oppenheim Group, Emma Hernan, who is also an entrepreneur in her own right with her empanada food factory in Boston.
High in the LA hills, the 11,043-square-foot home is sited on a promontory with stunning canyon views. Walled and gated, the house has lawns and lush landscaping for privacy and spectacular sunset views from its rooftop outdoor living area with fireplace. The dual living rooms are almost a copy of the rooftop with the fireplace and spaciousness, but with the weather protection of floor-to-ceiling glass walls that continue the views. Sprawled across its three acres, the two-story house has five bedrooms, eight baths, a gym and office - both with glass walls, and a music room where the surrounding glass walls will inspire even the least musically inclined. Indoor water features calm the lower level with the gentle sound of falling water. The second floor is devoted to the primary suite with fireplace, balcony, two walk-in dressing rooms, and a bath with a steam shower. A grand house for entertaining, the spacious kitchen, open to the outdoors, will welcome an impromptu party that can be carried to the pool terrace. A secondary kitchen will be helpful to caterers for larger events.
Having been so successful with the Sunset Strip office of The Oppenheim Group, Jason and his twin brother, Brett, have opened a Newport Beach office in Orange County with a new group of agents, who according to the show's preview teasers, are just as feisty as the Hollywood agency. 'Selling the OC' is currently being filmed but with no release date as of now.
The listing agent is Emma Hernan of The Oppenheim Group, West Hollywood.
