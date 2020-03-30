SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud, today announced it received the highest "5-Star" rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. Additionally, CRN named Dave Rogers, VP Alliances and Global Channel Sales at Netskope, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs.
The fundamental shift to a cloud and mobile enabled workforce presents solution providers with a rare opportunity to help enterprises modernize their security stack. Netskope provides its partners with a unified, born-in-the-cloud platform to secure data and stop threats across cloud and web applications.
Netskope's award-winning Evolve Partner Program, featuring strong training, co-marketing, and incentive programs—combined with Netskope's partner-centric go-to-market strategy—enables its partners to maximize their growth and profitability while transforming enterprise security.
The annual Partner Program Guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best-of-the-best in their partner programs. Meanwhile, the annual list of Channel Chiefs recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.
To inform the 2020 Partner Program Guide, The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Netskope stands among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.
"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business." said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."
The 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships. These honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.
As VP Alliances and Global Channel Sales at Netskope, Dave Rogers brings more than 20 years of experience leading global transformation strategies focused on security, cloud, virtualization, application development, and consulting. In 2019, he led the channel team as it launched the expansion of its global Netskope Evolve Partner Program, with new benefits designed to support the ongoing rapid growth of the award-winning Netskope Security Cloud. With over 500 partners globally, more than 90% of Netskope's business is now conducted through the channel.
"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," Skelley said. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."
"Netskope's relationship with its channel partners is vital to the success of our organization and continues to be a key ingredient as the Netskope Evolve Partner Program grows around the world," said Rogers. "Leading the channel team is also an enormous privilege, and I am honored to work with people who are passionate about protecting data and users everywhere through a data-centric approach to cloud security. CRN's recognition of the team's hard work is a huge validation point that we continue to innovate in this regard and pushes us to expand even further."
To learn more about the Netskope Evolve Partner Program, visit https://www.netskope.com/partners.
CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list was featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the upcoming April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About Netskope
The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
