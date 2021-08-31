CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network of Executive Women (NEW) has launched a new internet radio show, 'Advancing ALL Women,' with host Sarah Alter, NEW President and CEO, as well as a podcast, 'r|Evolution,' with host Cassandra Worthy.
'Advancing ALL Women' features host Sarah Alter in conversation with industry experts and c-suite executives on the toughest subjects facing women and our allies in the workplace. From advancing women of color to developing and engaging male allies, to how to navigate the workplace post-Covid-19, Sarah will cover it all.
"I'm thrilled to be the host of 'Advancing ALL Women,'" said Alter. "The show has given me the opportunity to connect with experts and longtime friends of NEW to mine their knowledge, and we've had deep conversations on the topics that weigh on all of our minds today. Breaking ground to represent NEW in a completely new way has been an absolute pleasure."
'r|Evolution,' developed by NEW's 'NEWGen' board committee, features host Cassandra Worthy in one-on-one conversations with revolutionary individuals changing our workplaces for the better. The podcast focuses on breaking through as a leader and building workplaces that work better for women.
A renowned consultant and speaker, Worthy has been a member of NEW since 2018, and is the founder of Change Enthusiasm Global. She has recently published a brand-new book, Change Enthusiasm, which teaches the reader how to redefine their relationship with change and embrace the disruption it brings.
Worthy stated that "It has been such an honor and pleasure engaging with and learning from the incredible guests on this platform. I am proud to elevate the voices inspiring that revolutionary spirit I seek to nurture in all humanity. That spirit seeks to live in a world where all women, cis and trans, are living their fulfilled, authentic success...whatever that means or looks like. They have all the resources, capital, advocacy, and sponsorship to make their dreams a reality. If they can dream it, they can become it. Thanks to each and every listener for joining the revolution!"
'Advancing ALL Women' launches with a 13-week initial season on VoiceAmerica. It airs weekly on Fridays at 9 AM Central Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel, and weekly on the VoiceAmerica Influencers Channel. It is also available as a podcast on all major podcasting platforms. It can also be accessed at newonline.org/aawshow.
The first season of 'r|Evolution' features eight episodes releasing on all major podcasting platforms. Listeners can also find it at newonline.org/revolutionpod.
ABOUT NEW
Founded in 2001, the Network of Executive Women represents 13,500+ members in 22 regions, representing 900 organizations across North America and 300+ national and regional corporate sponsors. We are a strong collective voice for everyone in the corporate world who wants to see gender equality become a reality. For more information about NEW and its learning programs, events, content and insights, visit http://www.newonline.org. Connect with us on social media @newnational.
