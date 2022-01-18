BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PingPlotter, a network troubleshooting app by Pingman Tools, has just been named the "Most Promising Networking Solution Provider" by CIOReview.
"In a nutshell, PingPlotter Cloud's relevance, automation and ease-of-use in an increasingly interconnected, work-from-anywhere world is driving its adoption and making it the go-to solution for network troubleshooting," cited CIOReview.*
Launched in early 2020 during the pandemic, PingPlotter Cloud became a godsend to law firms struggling to keep their attorneys working remotely — and maintain all those billable hours. "People's home networks are always a problem," says Tim Quigg, Director of Technology for Levenfeld Pearlstein, a mid-sized law firm in Chicago. "Every morning, we get that email that says 'Is the VPN down?'"
PingPlotter Cloud helps legal IT teams get the evidence that their VPN works. It constantly tests the network from the end-user's perspective, visualizes the source of the problem, and recommends how to solve it.
With PingPlotter Cloud, legal IT teams can:
● Diagnose connection problems for work-from-anywhere employees.
● Solve network issues quicker thanks to PingPlotter's automated alerts.
● Troubleshoot problems before support tickets are even submitted.
● And share solutions with attorneys in a more collaborative way.
"It's hard to argue with people who argue for a living," says Quigg. "PingPlotter gives my team the data and a leg to stand on."
To learn more about PingPlotter Cloud, visit pingplotter.com/legal.
About Pingman Tools
Pingman Tools is a software company in Boise, Idaho, and the developer of PingPlotter. "For almost 24 years, we've worked with some big players like NASA, ESPN and Apple, but one of our core company values has always been 'look out for the little guy' because we are the little guy."
