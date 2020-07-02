CHICAGO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of largest NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets, recently released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:
Manufacturer / Device Model
Akamai Technologies
AKA Series
APRESIA Systems
APRESIALight
Bull
Bull
Cumulus Networks
Cumulus Express
EMC
VxRail
Fidelis Security Systems
Security Appliance
PoE Equipments
Ortonics
Clarity
Palo Alto Networks
PA-3200 Series
Proofpoint
P Series
Quantum
StorageSystems
"NetZoom Stencils is a product that I have seen grow over the years from just giving me stencils for my layouts to a very robust product that helps with the network," says William K., a network engineer and regular user of NetZoom Stencils. "This is a product that any network administrator or system administrator should have in there to-do software list."
NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by over 250,000 professionals worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.
NetZoom subscribers can request new device shapes and stencils for free and download diagrams and stencils from www.VisioStencils.com. The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.
Availability
NetZoom Visio Stencils is immediately available on a subscription basis and allows customers to request the development of new shapes at no additional cost. For more information visit VisioStencils.com
About NetZoom
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
