CHICAGO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of largest NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets, recently released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Device Model

Akamai Technologies

AKA Series

APRESIA Systems

APRESIALight

Bull

Bull

Cumulus Networks

Cumulus Express

EMC

VxRail

Fidelis Security Systems

Security Appliance

FS.COM

PoE Equipments

Ortonics

Clarity

Palo Alto Networks

PA-3200 Series

Proofpoint

P Series

Quantum

StorageSystems





"NetZoom Stencils is a product that I have seen grow over the years from just giving me stencils for my layouts to a very robust product that helps with the network," says William K., a network engineer and regular user of NetZoom Stencils. "This is a product that any network administrator or system administrator should have in there to-do software list."

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by over 250,000 professionals worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

NetZoom subscribers can request new device shapes and stencils for free and download diagrams and stencils from www.VisioStencils.com. The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.

Availability 

NetZoom Visio Stencils is immediately available on a subscription basis and allows customers to request the development of new shapes at no additional cost. For more information visit VisioStencils.com

About NetZoom 

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

