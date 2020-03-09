LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeueHouse, the private workspace and cultural home for creators, innovators and thought-leaders, announces its expansion to Venice Beach and Miami, bringing its US locations to five. NeueHouse Venice Beach will mark the third location in Los Angeles, joining NeueHouse Hollywood and the recently opened space in the iconic Bradbury Building in Downtown Los Angeles. NeueHouse Miami, in partnership with private members' club, hotel and restaurant, Casa Tua, will be the second east coast location, alongside NeueHouse Madison Square, located in Manhattan.
Located on the same street as the former workshop of Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Larry Gagaosian's first gallery, NeueHouse Venice will occupy a historic building owned by renowned producer, Tony Bill. In succeeding Snap Inc as the building's tenant, NeueHouse will focus on reviving and reimagining the creative spirit of the space which Bill created. Previously, the location was a production facility and office to creative luminaries including Caleb Deschanel, John Landis, Hal Ashby, Oliver Stone and David Hockney – all of whom at various times exhibited art, scored and screened iconic films and television shows.
The design of NeueHouse Venice Beach will be led by Los Angeles and Toronto-based DesignAgency. Having overseen NeueHouse's most recent opening at the historic Bradbury Building, NeueHouse Venice Beach will celebrate residential modernity with design that fosters cross-community collaboration.
"Bringing NeueHouse to deeply authentic, creative communities like Venice Beach, in an architecturally historic space, is another step forward in delivering upon our mission to cultivate a creative system at the intersection of commerce and culture – all underpinned by design-driven environments, elevated hospitality and truly original cultural programming. In an age of mass growth and commoditized ideas, we revel in delivering hand crafted, thoughtful moments based upon a deep sense of meaning, emotion and passion. That is what sets NeueHouse apart. Our continued expansion in Los Angeles speaks to the creative community's cross-town demand for the NeueHouse offering and experience, in a city culturally defined by its abundance of creators," said Josh Wyatt, CEO of NeueHouse.
To deliver upon its hospitality promise and to captivate Miami's discerning local creative and entrepreneurial communities, NeueHouse's Miami location will offer a culinary partnership with Casa Tua. Founded in 2001 by Italian-born visionary Miky Grendene and his wife Leticia Herrera-Grendene, Casa Tua's flagship property, nestled in a historic villa in the heart of Miami Beach, is part culinary destination, part boutique hotel and private members club. NeueHouse Miami will offer F&B by Casa Tua, providing NeueHouse members their singular approach to soulful Italian cuisine and impeccable service.
Wyatt adds, "We are thrilled to bring NeueHouse to Miami, collaborating with Casa Tua to provide the local community with access to the best elevated work and event spaces, as well as refined hospitality and culture, which is true to our shared mission of delivering new and original concepts and experiences. Often leading the way in art, design and fashion, Miami is an exciting addition for our members and growing community, and we're looking forward to bringing our combined brand offering to the tastemakers and industry leaders of Miami."
"We are excited to partner with NeueHouse for their first Miami venture," says Miky Grendene, founder of Casa Tua. "Both Casa Tua and NeueHouse are committed to offering best in class experiences in each city we operate. Our brands share a similar DNA and passion for developing cultural communities and meaningful hospitality experiences. With this natural synergy, together we will achieve a far greater result through this strategic partnership. We look forward to creating something unbelievable with NeueHouse and supporting the City of Miami's growth in this emerging cultural corridor."
Both property developments are slated to open in late 2020, adding to the list of notable activities, which have taken place in recent months, including a series of cultural events in partnership with Frieze art fair, highlighted by the commission of a notable piece of public art by the iconic Barbara Kruger.
NeueHouse, which raised $30 million in funding in Fall 2018 under the new leadership of CEO Josh Wyatt, continues to innovate across workspace design and hospitality, scaling its cultural programming platform, to deliver a truly differentiated experience to a community of original thinkers and thought-leaders. Both the New York and Los Angeles flagship locations (Madison Square and Hollywood) are at capacity and have waitlists, including the latest luxury private suite product, Eleven Madison Square.
NeueHouse offers four membership tiers:
Gallery Membership [Local]
Communal workspace comprising library tables that are interspersed with areas of comfortable soft seating so members can pick a spot perfectly suited to the task at hand: working alone, collaborating with fellow members or using the NeueHouse hospitality, conference, broadcast and tech resources as their needs demand. Local pricing applies: www.neuehouse.com/membership
Atelier Membership [Local]
For teams and individuals who thrive in an open, dynamic environment, Resident Atelier membership provides dedicated desks within our shared workspace. Atelier members have access to all communal and social spaces, may book conference rooms, and are invited to join our cultural programming events. Atelier Membership pricing for NeueHouse Venice Beach and NeueHouse Miami will be announced in the coming months. Local pricing applies: www.neuehouse.com/membership
Studio Membership [Local]
Studios are designed for the modern entrepreneur to focus on work that really matters. Accommodating companies of up to 30 people, all private studios feature original design elements of the building artfully balanced with modern furnishings and amenities that support and stimulate the workday. Select studios include private conference rooms and adjacent executive office suites. Studio Membership pricing for NeueHouse Venice Beach and NeueHouse Miami will be announced in the coming months. Local pricing applies: www.neuehouse.com/membership
Salon Membership [Global]
Salon membership allows global access to Gallery floors and all communal work, social, and event spaces for four business days per month. Membership also includes full access after 5pm, weekends, and to all cultural programming, and restaurants (with a reservation). $2,800 per annum.
NOTES TO EDITORS
About NeueHouse
NeueHouse ('Home of the New'), is the private workspace and cultural home for creators, innovators, and thought-leaders. With iconic buildings, timeless design, thought-provoking cultural experiences and elevated hospitality, NeueHouse has reimagined the ideal environment for creative performance and progress. NeueHouse is a curated community of original thinkers at the intersection of culture and commerce, whose work is defining the fields of design, publishing, the arts, entertainment and philanthropy. With two locations in Los Angeles and one in New York, NeueHouse is the pre-eminent place to work, create, collaborate and be inspired.
http://www.neuehouse.com/introducing | @neuehouse | #homeofthenew
About Casa Tua
A lifestyle brand created with heart, Casa Tua is a true one-of-a-kind experience promising soulful cuisine, impeccable service, and of course, amazing company. Each of our properties are unique destinations created to evoke the feeling of visiting the home of a very good friend, fusing dining, art and culture with warmth, comfort and soul. We focus on simplicity, while sharing the things in life that are intrinsically good. Craftsmanship, artistry, love, passion, sustainability and philanthropy are at the core of what we do. Founded in 2001 by Italian-born visionary Miky Grendene and his wife Leticia Herrera-Grendene, Casa Tua's flagship property nestled in a historic villa in the heart of Miami Beach, is part culinary destination, part boutique hotel and private members club. Casa Tua's second home in Aspen is an incarnation of the classic Casa Tua concept, tucked away in an intimate mountain chalet that is rustic, yet impossibly elegant. The opening of Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Brickell City Centre in 2017 marked the brand's first open Italian kitchen - and Saks' first food concept in the U.S – offering ten stations of curated food, beverage and retail items in a setting drawing its inspiration from the heart of the home: the kitchen. In 2020, Casa Tua opened their first international destination, with Casa Tua Paris inside the new J.K. Place Hotel on the left bank.
www.casatualife.com | @casatualife
About DesignAgency
DesignAgency is an international studio that unites interior design, architectural concepting, strategic branding, and visual communication. With its lead studio in Toronto Canada and offices in Barcelona and Los Angeles, DesignAgency is known for reimagining the hospitality experience, and is one of the most distinguished and awarded design firms, sought after by clients in Canada, the US and around the world. The firm's global success is based on its high level of design excellence, its creative business savvy and its ability to create special environments through narratives developed closely with clients. Working for leading companies, developers and hospitality groups, DesignAgency brings experience, passion and creativity to make places that immerse guests in a diverse range of styles and experiences.
www.thedesignagency.ca | @thedesignagency | #designagencyproject