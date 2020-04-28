LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a full house for the poker and gaming industry: Context Networks recently signed a multi-year publisher agreement with Play Globally, Inc., which operates the Poker Racebook and Poker Sportsbook, to manage all advertising and sponsored tournaments on the Poker Sportsbook mobile app for select casinos and other jurisdictions.
Recognizing that the gaming world lacks multi-faceted digital advertising solutions to integrate display advertising, location services, special offers, facial recognition and augmented reality, Context Networks created its Contextual Promotions Media Network to deliver analytics with deep insights, enhancing outreach through blockchain, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Play Globally utilizes their unique intellectual property to connect gaming, sports and racing with the potential to win $1 million poker jackpot at each event.
"At a time when gaming and sports fans need something to look forward to, we are thrilled to connect with Play Globally to help them reach more fans and to host outstanding online tournaments," said Matthew Olden, Founder and CEO, Context Networks. "As more fans turn to apps and online options, this agreement will enhance opportunities for players and gamers in both casino environments and on mobile devices across the globe. The combination of these technologies provides new valuable revenue opportunities for casinos in the form of a value-added experience for players."
"We are excited to have partnered with Context Networks for new and enhanced casino and social mobile gaming experiences," says Stephen Dunham, Play Globally's President/CEO. "At a time when social gaming downloads are exploding, fans' appetite for sports is ravenous, and casinos want added value for their guests, the Context Networks and Play Globally combination uniquely delivers on all bases."
The growing gaming industry is expected to exceed $635 billion by 2020, according to Statista, while digital advertising today comprises nearly $333 billion in worldwide spending, according to eMarketer.com. Verizon has reported that "Video gaming, meanwhile, is up an astounding 75%."
About Context Networks, Inc.
Context Networks, Inc. is the world's first omni-channel marketing system to unify high-contextualized marketing messages across all physical and digital displays, helping casinos and lottery operators drive new revenue streams by building more direct and meaningful relationships with their customers. The Contextual Promotions Media (CPM) Network, a secure private blockchain platform, delivers an end-to-end advertising solution for operators, enabling them to become digital publishers with no new capital investment. With the CPM Network, operators gain a competitive advantage by increasing player visitation and duration, growing loyalty and delivering greater value to Player's Club patrons by moving beyond "free play" to more creative and sustainable offers. For more information, visit www.contextnetworks.net.
About Play Globally, Inc.
Play Globally, Inc., is a technology developer based in San Diego, CA specializing in the gamification of a poker and sports nexus for both non-wagering social mobile apps as well as games for the casino industry. Their unique intellectual property provides for a poker game's outcome to be decided by the performance of professional athletes or racers in both recorded and live sporting events. For more information, visit playglobally.com.
