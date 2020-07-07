KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans welcomed the December 2019 debut of TheFarSide.com with tremendous enthusiasm: more than one million visitors were thrilled by the launch of the official online destination during its very first week. A mere five months later, it was awarded the 2020 Webby People's Voice Award for Best Humor Website. The site, featuring a "daily dose" of The Far Side® cartoons and previously unseen sketches by creator Gary Larson, also tempted fans with a promise of Larson "slipping in some new things every so often."
Today, Larson, who retired the daily syndication of the cartoon in 1995, delivers on this promise, and not a moment too soon. On the New Stuff page of the site, Far Side fans can enjoy the release of some new artwork offering a look at Larson's foray into digital painting. Adept at celebrating the inherent humor in the most ludicrous sides of humanity, the secret genius of animals, and the brilliance of the scientific, Larson will continue to surprise by periodically featuring new artwork on the site.
And there's more news from The Far Side®, as Larson provides a much-needed reason to look forward to 2021. After two interminable decades, a Larson Off-The-Wall calendar returns! The all-time bestselling calendar is being reissued with 365 days of irreverent, brilliant cartoons from The Far Side® and a different theme featured each month in The Far Side® Theme-a-Month 2021 Off-The-Wall Calendar. Adding to the excitement: The new The Far Side® After Hours 2021 Wall Calendar will grace the world's vertical surfaces with new Larson art and includes some never-before-seen images by Larson.
Unparalleled in its brilliance, The Far Side® is without peer. The continued enthusiasm for TheFarSide.com and the anticipation of the forthcoming calendars continue to illustrate its preeminence around the world. Andrews McMeel Universal is thrilled to continue to share the remarkable talent of Gary Larson in a whole new way in our brave new world.
More about The Far Side®:
- With over 40 million books and 77 million calendars sold, The Far Side® is an unprecedented cartoon phenomenon.
- The Far Side® Off-The-Wall series was the world's bestselling calendar for 18 consecutive years.
- TheFarSide.com won the 2020 Webby People's Voice Award for Best Humor website, a remarkable accomplishment after just a few months in existence. It was selected from more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70+ countries, with 2.5 million votes cast by 600,000 people.
