NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Augmented Reality Travel App Jumper Makes Mobile Tour Discovery Fun
Data Insight Solutions, Inc, a developer of mobile applications, announced today the release of Jumper, the iOS app enabling mobile phone users to explore far away cities – or the city they're in at that moment – using augmented reality (AR) to find travel destinations, attractions and tours. Following an August soft launch, the full version including over 1.2 million videos is now available in all global territories through the Apple App Store.
"We are excited to launch Jumper to give people an engaging way to explore the world using their mobile phone. We look forward to providing an AR experience that lets them find great travel and tour possibilities," said Jeren Chang, Chief Product Officer of Data Insight Solutions, Inc.
Jumper provides users with an AR experience to explore locations using their mobile phone camera. After selecting an AR icon or "Jump" button, they can point their camera in any direction and see other attractions, a video showing the experience of each attraction, and how far that attraction is from them --- as well as the spatial relationship of attractions to one another. A radar indicator also shows users the direction and proximity of locations outside the current camera view. By enabling Jumper to access their phone's location services and camera, Jumper users get access to AR. At launch, Jumper supports iPhones 6s and later with iOS version 14.5 and higher.
The Jumper travel and tours app detects the nearest city to a given user, and lets them choose from a searchable menu of 114 global cities to explore. For each city Jumper shows a collection of attractions and sightseeing tours, a city map, and a browse-able menu of tours and excursions sorted by Day Trips & Extensions, Walking & Biking, Cultural & Themed, Private & Custom, Luxury & Special Occasions, and Food, Wine & Nightlife.
Whether users browse via menu or AR, the Jumper app can spontaneously book their next tour while already on the go, plan future vacations from far away, or enjoy vicarious travel during a global pandemic. Tour details, and tour booking are enabled via a partnership with Viator, a Tripadvisor company.
Future possibilities for Data Insight Solutions to expand capabilities of the Jumper app include adding locations, services, experiences and partners.
About Data Insight Solutions
Data Insight Solutions, Inc. (DIS) is a New York City-based developer of cross-platform mobile applications. DIS's forward-looking, international team takes an innovative approach to creating new mobile experiences, leveraging big data and technologies like augmented reality. More can be learned about Jumper via The App Store, jumper.city, the Jumper blog, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Media contact: Dave Anderson, dave@jumper.city
Media Contact
Dave Anderson, Data Insight Solutions, 3479308520, dave@jumper.city
SOURCE Data Insight Solutions