HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do people love movies? The answer is different for every film fan.

A flashback to Hollywood in the glorious 1990's, "TINSEL - THE LOST MOVIE ABOUT HOLLYWOOD" digs deep into movie fans' love affair with Fame, Celebrities and the Movies, and compares how cinema has changed in the 21st century.  The ZapPictures production won Best Documentary, 2020 IFS- LOS ANGELES FILM FESTIVAL.

The film is now available on TUBI TV in the US and Canada and Amazon Prime in North and South America, plus South Africa and Australia/NZ.  Reviewers can request a screener at Info@ZapPictures.com.

SYNOPSIS

A humorous, melancholy and affectionate look at the global obsession with movies, TINSEL - THE LOST MOVIE ABOUT HOLLYWOOD was lost for 30 years and never shown publicly. An outside-in, inside-out view of the Motion Picture Industry circa 1990, it is a film about fame in general and the love of movies in particular. The film includes new footage offering perspective from the 21st century. The film examines the uncertain future the industry faces in its second century, as technology and new platforms change the movie-watching experience forever. TINSEL - THE LOST MOVIE ABOUT HOLLYWOOD is about what was, and what is, but mostly about the magic of a flickering light that tells stories in a dark room.

FEATURED INTERVIEWEES

Martin Landau     

Beau Bridges

Rob Cohen 

Phil Alden Robinson

Mary Hart 

John Tesh

Sid Ceasar 

Art Buchwald

Scott Alexander 

Larry Karaszewski

Kevin Jarre 

Daniel Petrie Jr.

Peter McCarthy 

Oscar Saul

John Furia 

Shane Connaughton

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HBZzXMDWwM&t=15s

WEBSITE:  https://www.zappictures.com/tinsel 

PHOTOS - EPK: https://bit.ly/391ergG

Press/Media Contact:
 James F. Robinson
Tel. 213 254 5619
277379@email4pr.com

