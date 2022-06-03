Linda S. Cordell: Innovating Southwest Archaeology, published by the Museum of New Mexico Press, pays tribute to Linda Cordell's research and work which contributed to a greater understanding of Ancestral Pueblo life in the Southwest. Contributors to this volume in memory of Dr. Cordell are established scholars and influential Southwest archaeologists. Chapters cover diverse topics of interest to Cordell and offer a broad view of the Southwest as seen through the influence of one extraordinary individual.
SANTA FE, N.M., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Cordell (1943-2013) was a leading archaeologist and anthropologist who began her career at a time when few women rose to prominence in the field. A professor, lifelong researcher, author, field school director, department chair, and museum specialist—the study of the American Southwest, and particularly the northern Rio Grande, was at the center of her life's work. After she retired to Santa Fe, she began an even more active period. She was involved with many local organizations throughout New Mexico, including Pueblo Indian communities, and was a senior scholar at the School for Advanced Research (SAR) and external professor with the Santa Fe Institute. With her encyclopedic knowledge of Southwest archaeology, Cordell enjoyed leading field trips for diverse audiences and continued giving presentations at various conferences and meetings.
This volume pays tribute to Cordell's research and work which contributed to a greater understanding of Ancestral Pueblo life in the Southwest. Contributors to this volume in memory of Dr. Cordell are established scholars and influential Southwest archaeologists. Chapters cover diverse topics of interest to Cordell and offer a broad view of the Southwest as seen through the influence of one extraordinary individual.
BIOS
Linda S. Cordell was a leading researcher of the archaeology of the Southwest United States and Ancestral Pueblo communities. She taught at the University of New Mexico and the California Academy of Sciences and later at the University of Colorado, Boulder where she was a professor and the Director of the University of Colorado Museum. Among Dr. Cordell's many honors and awards in recognition of her contributions to the field of archaeology were election to the National Academy of Sciences, election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and receiving the Society for American Archaeology's Lifetime Achievement Award. The American Anthropological Association awarded Cordell the A.V. Kidder medal for eminence in American Archaeology, making her the second woman to have won the Kidder medal in its sixty years of existence. She authored a number of notable books familiar to both the general public and scholars, among them the Archaeology of the Southwest, Ancient Pueblo Peoples, and Prehistory of the Southwest.
Maxine E. McBrinn is the former curator of archaeology at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe and an independent researcher and curator. Her publications include Archaeology of the Southwest (with Linda Cordell), and Turquoise, Water, Sky. She edited Oblique Views.
Deborah L. Huntley is principal archaeologist for the Southwest region at Tetra Tech, Inc., in Golden, Colorado. She is the author of The Social Life of Pots and Ancestral Glazed Zuni Pottery.
Essays by:
Maxine E. McBrinn; Theodore R. Frisbie; Nancy J. Parezo and Catherine S. Fowler; Carla R. Van West; Judith A. Habicht-Mauche; Karin Larkin; Matthew A. Peeples and Gregson Schachner; Toni S. Laumbach and Karl W. Laumbach; Stephen H. Lekson and Catherine M. Cameron; Kelley A. Hays-Gilpin, George J. Gumerman III, Dennis Gilpin and Lisa C. Young; Richard H. Wilshusen; Benjamin A. Bellorado and Barbara J. Mills; Suzanne L. Eckert and Deborah L. Huntley; Lindsay Anne Randall; Sheila Goff, Leigh Kuwanwisiwma and Dody Fugate; Joseph Traugott; Jun Sunseri and Charles Carrillo.
