Davyne_DeSye___Phantom_Rising_Cover.jpg

Phantom Rising

 By Davyne DeSye

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Davyne DeSye releases her latest novel, Phantom Rising, on June 15, 2020, on Amazon.comPhantom Rising tells the story of the Phantom of the Opera's childhood and is the final book in her Phantom Rising trilogy.

"The Phantom is one of the most unforgettable characters in literature. Fans want to know about his childhood," states DeSye, speaking about the motivation behind writing the novel. "Gaston Leroux [author of the original book, The Phantom of the Opera gives lots of clues to his childhood, but fitting them all together made for quite a writing challenge."

Set in France in the 1800s, Phantom Rising follows the life of a young boy forced to flee his home and his mother's murderous rage when he removes his mask. He suffers starvation and torture before falling in with a gypsy troupe where he performs as The Living Corpse. After being persecuted for his hideous face across Europe, Russia, China and India, he escapes first Mazenderan and then Constantinople under death sentences and returns to his home country of France. Angry, disillusioned and without hope, he makes his home in the cellars of the Paris Opera House, determined to hide from the world, until a young girl named Christine captures his attention.

About the Author
DeSye's previous entries in the Phantom Rising series are For Love of the Phantom, and Skeletons in the ClosetSoap Bubble Dreams and Other Distortions is an anthology of her short fiction, and Carapace is her first science fiction novel.  She currently splits her time between her Colorado home and Mexico.

Media Contact:

Davyne DeSye


240625@email4pr.com


www.davyne.com


(719) 331-3483

