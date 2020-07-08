RAPID CITY, S.D., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossLink Publishing announces the release of "The Coming Glory: Hope Now for Life After Death" by Paul W. Swets. The book provides clear and succinct answers to questions people have facing their own death or the death of a loved one.
In Swets' experience as a minister of pastoral care, he found that most people are confused and anxious about their own death and life after death.
COVID-19 has only highlighted our angst. In a podcast from the Yale Center for Faith and Culture, medical doctor Lydia Dugdale commented,
"I've had patients who've looked at me and said, 'You know, I have no idea what I believe and I'm scared out of my mind—I'm dying."'
Swets says "Death is the last thing we talk about because it grieves us so to be separated from family and all that we know. The challenge is not to ignore grief, but to turn 'bad grief' (that disregards reality) into 'good grief' (that faces reality). Good grief enables family and friends to grieve their loss and at the same time to be encouraged by biblical teaching on eternal life."
Dr. Rodger Rice, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, Calvin University commented,
"Having lost my spouse, I turned to sources of comfort and assurance. Grief and uncertainty occupied my thoughts. I found answers in "The Coming Glory." Death brings loss and is certain. But this book offers life and hope that we survivors all need for continuing our lives on earth. I thank God that Paul Swets wrote this book. I recommend it to everyone, especially those who find themselves perplexed by the same questions I faced."
"The Coming Glory" is available in paperback, eBook, and audio formats at Amazon and through the author's website, https://thecomingglory.com .
Although Paul is author of six books, he believes that "The Coming Glory" is most important because adequate preparation for one's death can give life-giving hope now.
Dr. Swets has degrees in psychology, theology, American Culture, and effective communication. His first book, "The Art of Talking So That People Will Listen," is published by Simon & Schuster and has sold over 130,000 copies.
Contact the author: Paul W. Swets, 145 Columbia Ave., 532, Holland, Michigan 49423
616-834-6626 / 242733@email4pr.com / Media: https://www.thecomingglory.com/media-1