FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is important to live the life one was born to live in the best way possible. In Maria B. Barnes' newly released book, "Your Healthy Future: Living Above the Frequency of Disease," she shares the obstacles she faced when diagnosed with terminal cancer and focuses on the key elements to living a healthy life that in time guided her into remission.
Throughout the book, readers will be introduced to energy vibrations and how Barnes used this method to recover. She provides tools that will help individuals living with poor health and guide them to manifesting a high-frequency life. She also illustrates how to replace negative beliefs with positive ones to optimize wellness, stay focused on the present, maintain optimal health and love the life one was born to live. The overall message is to educate readers on transforming their lives into the joyful, creative experience that will lead them on a fast track to wellness.
"I wrote 'Your Healthy Future' to help people who are sick or who are afraid of getting sick understand that they can live healthy lives regardless of their circumstances," said Barnes. "They will learn throughout the pages that they have the power to overcome whatever obstacles they are facing. They just need to know how. I provide crucial steps and tools to guide them to achieve a healthy life beyond their disease."
"Your Healthy Future" is a follow up to Barnes' debut book, "Put Cancer Behind You," and focuses on what she has learned about energy through physics and how all energy vibrates at different frequencies. She was able to raise her body's frequency to overcome her battle with cancer. In these unprecedented times, where society is living in fear of getting sick, Barnes provides answers to overcome that fear and take the proper steps to live a healthy life.
Ultimately, "Your Healthy Future" will shine a light on the importance of health and wellness and introduces critical information that can benefit any reader. The author's journey to recovery will inspire many to follow in her footsteps of being in control of a healthy lifestyle.
About the author
Maria B. Barnes is a media professional with more than 25 years producing, directing, writing and editing communications products. Her credits include cable and broadcast television series, an award-winning independent feature film and hundreds of informational programs for government and private sector organizations. Barnes received a Master of Arts degree in Film & Video from American University in Washington, D.C. Additionally, she earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in International Studies and French from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She attended the Paris-Sorbonne University, where she earned a Diploma of Superior Studies. A senior member of Women in Film & Video (WIFV) and co-founder/member of TIVA DC (Television, Internet & Video Association - DC), she served as the final President of the Washington Film & Video Council (WFVC). She has been an adjunct faculty member of both American University and Northern Virginia Community College, where she taught courses in film and video production. She is the author of "Put Cancer Behind You" and "Your Healthy Future." Barnes currently resides in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with her husband and two dogs. Her podcast, Put Cancer Behind You is currently in the works. To learn more, please visit https://mariabarnes.net/.
