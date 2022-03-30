Rainbow Circus Publishing is pleased to announce the publication of Blink, Plue & Colorful You

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transgender Day of Visibility is more important this year than ever. Laws prohibiting transgender youth from playing sports as well as laws that prevent youth from affirmative care are being written every day. With two gender expansive children, Kathleen Latlip felt the need to write a children's picture book to affirm transgender youth. Everywhere Kathleen looked there were gender binaries, and yet there are many children who don't fit inside of these socially constructed boxes.

"Blink, Plue & Colorful You" is a children's picture book that gently explores gender identity and gender expression. This heartwarming story aims to teach inclusion and acceptance within families and communities so that all children are encouraged to be their true selves. The book is available on Amazon in both print and Kindle editions, as well as Latlip's website (www.kathleenlatlip.com).

When three young monsters realize that their outsides don't reflect who they are on the inside, they begin a search for their own identity and find encouragement and acceptance along the way.

"Blink, Plue & Colorful You is a creative, beautiful and contemporary story that introduces children to the importance of embracing and celebrating their differences."   — Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, MD - Adolescent Medicine specializing in the care of gender non-conforming children and transgender youth

"An engaging, affirmative story about letting your true colors show." — Kirkus Reviews

Kathleen Latlip is an editor on Grey's Anatomy. She spends her evenings writing children's stories. She is the founder of a transgender/non-binary play group which meets monthly to support trans youth and their families. This is her publishing debut.

