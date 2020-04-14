CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LayOffers, LLC., today announced the launch of a brand new community that tracks layoffs to support workers and connect job candidates with top recruiters at no cost. Tech executive, Jeffrey Jewett, founded the service in early 2020 with a mission to help one million displaced workers. Jewett accelerated its launch in light of the economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. LayOffers.com went live on April 6 and now tracks hundreds of layoff events with thousands of recruiters and candidates joining the site, and over 10,000 new jobs added. While most sites are focused on only the tech industry, LayOffers wants to be a resource for all industries. Jobs only live on the site if they are posted within 14 days to ensure each opportunity is viable for candidates.
LayOffers offers users access to the following services and features:
- Comprehensive company directory where people can discuss potential layoffs anonymously – like Glassdoor or Indeed focused on layoffs with a Reddit style company discussion around recent layoff events, provide reviews on their outplacement services, and report on the company's outlook.
- A candidate explorer where recruiters can find layoff victims from specific companies and set up criteria specific alerts that trigger notifications once candidates join and match this criteria.
- Robust job board where layoff victims can find newly posted jobs that haven't been frozen due to economic uncertainty.
- Real-time monitoring: A live layoff list where users are submitting layoffs in real-time
- A support forum: where users can provide mental and emotional support to one another.
"The traffic we are experiencing is fueled by the misfortune of others during an unprecedented health crisis and for that reason, we have decided to make the service 100% free. There is no go-to resource for displaced workers and our rapid growth is a testament to the need for critical information around layoffs, benefits, severance packages and more," says Founder Jeffery Jewett. "Right now we are having conversations with leaders in various industries who traditionally don't leverage job sites, such as construction workers, with the goal of getting workers new jobs at an extremely difficult time."
About Layoffers LLC.
LayOffers LLC. is a layoff network and online community based in Cornelius, NC. Founded in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LayOffers has added hundreds of layoff events, thousands of candidates and recruiters, and has posted over 10,000 active jobs. LayOffers is self-funded by its founder Jeffrey Jewett, who has served in tech leadership positions with companies such as Impact, Procore, PitchBook, and Smartsheet.