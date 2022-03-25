View the trailer for a journey through the fault lines of race, gender, history and sexuality at http://www.blackasur.com
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New documentary, 'BLACK AS U R a micheal rice film' will debut on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1pm during Outfest Fusion's QTBIPOC (Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Film Festival taking place at the Regal LA Live 13 in Los Angeles, CA. 'BLACK AS U R' continues Rice's narrative of sparking conversation centered around the LGBTQIA experience. The documentary takes the audience on a journey through the homophobia that characterizes many Black spaces, both contemporary and autobiographical, via a look into the director's own upbringing in the southern United States. View the trailer at https://www.blackasur.com/. Outfest Fusion was founded in 2004 to spotlight queer and trans filmmakers of color. Tickets for 'BLACK AS U R a micheal rice film' along with the other six feature titles can be purchased at https://www.outfestfusion.com/.
'BLACK AS U R a micheal rice film' brings to the forefront a conversation often silenced within the Black community for generations. Misunderstandings of Black queerness have catalyzed mental and physical violence against a subset of the Black community who have largely been the leaders in cultural expansion and the fight against racial injustice in America.
"I wanted this new documentary to face the realities of queer-phobia from within Black and urban communities," said Micheal Rice, director. "The film speaks to the understanding of intersectionality, affirming same gender loving people and the fight for equality. It's also the first documentary that covers the story of Dominque Remmie Fells, a Black transwoman whose vicious murder helped reignite the Black trans lives matter movement in 2020."
The lineup for the QTBIPOC festival was selected in part by the inaugural class of Outfest Fusion's programming fellowship, a new initiative that selects young people to screen and curate titles for the festival. The fellowship is presented by Outfest in collaboration with the Programmers of Colour Collective.
"Our team is so very appreciative to Outfest Fusion for the incredible opportunity to debut 'BLACK AS U R' to the world," said Rice. "During the early days of the pandemic lock down, I became riddled with anxiety. As a form of therapy while creating 'BLACK AS U R,' I wanted to make a film that derived from the soul of a Black queer person, something authentic that spoke about our struggles with structured white supremacy, homophobia and transphobia, along with the adversity we deal with from our own families and communities. All we want as Black queer people is to be loved, respected and accepted."
'BLACK AS U R a micheal rice film' Writer and Director, Micheal Rice; Executive Producer, Gerald Oxford; Producer, Edward Radford; Director of Photography, Holly Fischer; Editor, George Gordon; and Photographer, Yinka Paris. Follow on social media – Instagram: @blackasurdocumentary and Facebook: @blackasurdocumentary. For more information or to view the trailer visit https://www.blackasur.com/.
ABOUT 'BLACK AS U R a micheal rice film':
'BLACK AS U R a micheal rice film' poses to Black America a highly confrontational and much avoided question -- why do a select sum of Black Americans protest against racial oppression, but frequently disregard the injustices experienced by Black queer people? After all, "we" are just as Black as you are.
Micheal Rice is a filmmaker, producer, choreographer and creative director for stage and film. Rice has over ten years of experience working across multiple platforms from television to regional theatre. His debut documentary – 'parTy boi: black diamonds in ice castles – opened dialogue among urban LGBTQ communities of color about substance abuse and HIV infection – and was awarded Best Documentary at the prestigious Pan-African Film Festival in 2020. View the 'BLACK AS U R a micheal rice film' trailer at https://www.blackasur.com/
ABOUT OUTFEST FUSION:
The 2022 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival (April 8-17, 2022) is ten days of in-person and virtual screenings and events that showcase the work of today's leading storytellers. Attendees can also participate in nearly a dozen free community workshops, industry masterclasses, a One Minute Movie Contest, pitch competitions, and live performance. The mission of Outfest Fusion is not only to amplify these voices but also to provide access and resources specific to the needs of the QTBIPOC community. The programming at Outfest Fusion exists to directly close and challenge the systemic access gap for LGBTQIA+ people of color. To view the complete lineup and purchase tickets, go to https://www.outfestfusion.com.
