EMA Radar Report: Network Performance Management." Created to assist IT organizations that are procuring network performance management solutions for operational monitoring, troubleshooting, and capacity planning, EMA identifies the leading vendors in this space based on key criteria defined by EMA vice president of research, Shamus McGillicuddy.
Network performance management is a class of technologies that supports multiple enterprise network engineering and operations use cases by collecting and analyzing a range of network data, including infrastructure metrics, network flows, packets and packet metadata, logs, synthetic traffic, and network test data.
These solutions typically offer defined workflows, dashboards, reports, alerts, and network maps and visualizations that support critical network management use cases. Primarily, IT organizations use NPM solutions to support three critical functions:
- Operational monitoring of network infrastructure and network traffic
- Network diagnostics and troubleshooting
- Capacity planning
To be sure, the NPM market is a complex space. There are multiple techniques and approaches to measuring the performance of a network. For that reason, a reader of this report will discover that many of the 15 vendors analyzed are complementary, rather than competitive, with each other. Any of the vendors represented in the report might be the best choice for an IT organization depending on what tools and solutions they currently have, their level of process and organizational maturity, their goals and priorities, and what advanced technologies they already have deployed.
The following criteria to rank solutions was used for this report:
- Functionality
- Architecture and integration
- Deployment and administration
- Cost advantage (price and licensing models)
- Vendor strength
Additionally, because the NPM market is constantly evolving in response to new trends and technologies in the IT industry, EMA identified several trends that are influencing the development of the NPM market today. These trends are:
- The cloud
- Solution flexibility
- New data requirements
- WAN transformation
- AIOps
- SecOps collaboration
- Work-from-anywhere
"As enterprises digitize, the network is becoming more and more critical to business operations. Enterprises need networks that are resilient and high performing. IT organizations rely on network performance management solutions to ensure their network can support digital operations. Each of the solutions evaluated by this Radar Report can help with this endeavor. This report should help decision-makers create a short list of vendors that best meet their requirements
A detailed, comparative study of solutions from the following vendors is provided in the report:
- Accedian
- AppNeta
- Broadcom
- Flowmon (Kemp Technologies)
- Infosim
- Kentik
- LiveAction
- LogicMonitor
- ManageEngine
- Micro Focus
- Paessler
- Riverbed
- SevOne
- SolarWinds
- VIAVI
A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "EMA Radar Report: Network Performance Management."
