JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
First, Advancements will explore how innovations in materials and manufacturing capabilities are modernizing traditional pergolas as viewers discover how StruXure integrates state-of-the-art technology with choice materials to create an exceptional outdoor living experience. Featuring the smarter side of outdoor living, the segment will showcase how technology is being used to automate outdoor living.
Next, spectators will see how Netled Oy (Netled) uses its experience in commercial agriculture, crop science, and high-end engineering to help farmers produce high-quality crops in the vertical and greenhouse growing space. The segment will explore how the Vera® system provides superior performance and complete control over the process to help businesses produce the best quality crops and yields, while decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing energy and water consumption, lessening food miles, and improving food safety.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how BlueTape –an intuitive and innovative payment and financing platform– makes financing universally accessible to all businesses in the construction industry, bringing access to financial resources that are often unavailable to small businesses.
Finally, the episode will explore the increasing demands brought about by the ongoing digital transformation. Uncovering real-world business challenges facing industries across the globe, the show will educate about Ultipa, a high dimensional graph database technology created to deal with dynamic, multi-modal data sets via its deep-data processing capability.
"Technology has dramatically changed the way we live our daily lives. This extends to the way businesses are run and operated. We look forward to exploring how technology, automation, and innovation are helping to improve the lives of people around the world and are making it easier for both large and small businesses to keep up with evolving demands," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements.
