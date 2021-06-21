JUPITER, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, June 26, 2021, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
With a look at ADCOLOR, an organization dedicated to helping individuals and companies go above and beyond to make a difference in the creative and tech industries, Advancements will explore what ADCOLOR is doing to accomplish its goal of creating a community of diverse professionals who support and celebrate one another. Spectators will see how ADCOLOR helps individuals and organizations rise up, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine.
Viewers will learn how Alteryx uses data science to enable its customers to solve analytics use cases and will learn how Alteryx accelerates digital transformation outcomes through analytics and data science automation. Spectators will see how, regardless of user skillset, the code-free and code-friendly platform empowers a self-service approach to upskill workforces, while speeding analytic and high-impact outcomes at scale.
The show will also explore how PTS Diagnostics is influencing innovation through its point-of-care diagnostics solutions, and how, through its people, technology, and service, the company creates health innovation that drives action and connects people to improved outcomes. The segment will also uncover how the platform accelerates upskilling across the modern workforce, while furthering digital transformation initiatives and leveraging data science analytics to drive social outcomes.
To close, this episode will touch on the importance of sustainable energy and how renewables offer an opportunity to stabilize energy costs, decrease population and greenhouse gases, and delay the need for electric grid infrastructure improvements. Experts in the field will educate about Harvest Energy Solutions' renewable energy system offerings for agricultural, commercial, and rural residential installations throughout the Midwest.
"From innovations in business solutions to the latest in scientific and diagnostics technology, this episode is sure to enlighten and engage viewers," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements. "We look forward to exploring this information."
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
