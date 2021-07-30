JUPITER, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on innovations in blockchain-enabled digital assets. This episode is scheduled to broadcast on August 28, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET via CNBC.
Viewers will learn how the G-CoinTM token, powered by blockchain technology, solves the compliance and price volatility problems that hamper wholesale digital asset adoption, and is opening channels to make gold a more accessible, liquid, everyday medium of exchange.
Brent de Jong, Chairman and Founder, G-Coin said "It is really exciting to see the pace of innovation in digital assets. Gold is a powerful wealth protector and through the G-Coin token we are giving gold true utility. Moreover, our partnerships with established companies in the financial sector confirm that the time is ripe for mainstream adoption."
"Our custom built next-generation blockchain not only makes gold affordable for retail investors, but also vastly improves settlement speeds and cost efficiency for direct peer to peer transactions," said Patricia Soriano, Head of Product, G-Coin.
The show will also explore how the underlying Responsible GoldTM is digitally tracked from mine to refinery to vault, to ensure G-Coin represents the highest level of integrity, transparency, and sustainability in the gold sector.
"G-Coin brings gold into the digital age," said Brett Ferrigan, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this alternative financial offering supported by a technology platform that promotes transparency and security."
About G-Coin:
The G-Coin token is a digital title of ownership to one gram of a physical Responsible Gold kilobar, that is stored in secured vaults. Its blockchain technology tracks conflict-free and responsibly sourced gold from mine to vault and creates digital titles to the vaulted gold.
Delivering the highest levels of supply chain assurance and ecosystem integrity, G-Coin tokens can be used to save, send, and spend Responsible Gold like fiat currency. G-Coin tokens may also be redeemed for the physical Responsible Gold bars. The Company aims to bring Responsible Gold and G-Coin to as many people around the world as possible. For more information visit: http://www.gcoin.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more info, please visit: AdvancementsTV.com or call Brett Ferrigan at 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements