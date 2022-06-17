Exhibit explores classic engineering principles in a humorous way

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rube Goldberg, a Pulitzer Prize cartoonist and inventor, is best remembered for his zany contraptions, known as Rube Goldberg machines. These inventions perform a simple task in the most overcomplicated, inefficient and hilarious way possible. This new traveling exhibit at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum brings Rube's cartoons and zany contraptions to life through 3D, life-size machines and hands-on, interactive components.

"Rube Goldberg, The World of Hilarious Invention Exhibit!" invites visitors to investigate classic engineering principles in a humorous way. It runs through Sept. 11. It is created by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with the Heirs of Rube Goldberg.

Rube Goldberg machines are many things, but they aren't perfect. Find the fun in failure as you step into the role of illustrator, storyteller and inventor. You'll find these things and more in the exhibit:

  • See a Rube-inspired way to paint a picture in the 3D version of Ed Steckley's "An Epic Way to Paint a Picture"
  • Move balls and ramps to trigger chain reaction machines in Wall Machines, then figure out how they work by resetting each part
  • Be inspired by Rube Goldberg's drawing techniques to create your own hilarious cartoon in the Art Studio and then see how it looks at the Revolvometer
  • Pull ropes to start a series of musical chain reactions in the large-scale sound animation Music Machine
  • Step into one of Rube's iconic wearables, "Self-Operating Napkin," for a one-of-a-kind photo op

Admission is free to the Rube Goldberg exhibit and to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. The museum, on Rose Street in downtown Kalamazoo, is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon - 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit kalamazoomuseum.org.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.

