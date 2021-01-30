ROME, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travelers visiting Rome this summer and onward can strengthen their green thumbs with Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese's new Floral Experience. Led by the Eternal City's premier Floral Designer, Flavia Bruni, the workshop includes practical tips in the art of flower arranging. Bruni guides guests with step-by-step instructions, expertise on flower varieties, care instructions, and more. Accompanied by prosecco and light bites, the experience is available at Settimo, the hotel's elegant garden-inspired rooftop restaurant, or on a guest's private suite terrace. An optional visit to the local flower market is also available. As a preview, the hotel offers a virtual floral arrangement tutorial with Bruni.
Recipient of the European Master Certification (EMC), Flavia Bruni is the only Italian floral designer recognized by the American Institute of Floral Design (AIFD).
Until travelers can enjoy the experience at the hotel, Bruni shares how people at home can make their own floral arrangement in a video tutorial, viewable here and on the hotel's Facebook and Instagram.
Highlighted below are the preparation instructions and tips featured in the tutorial:
Instructions:
Soak the floral foam in water before starting. Put it in a plastic container and add to the flowerpot. Secure the floral foam but taping across the pot.
Begin to build the arrangement with woody materials like branches to define the shape and dimension, then add greenery.
Cut off all the leaves from the part of the stem that must be inserted into the foam.
Insert flowers starting with larger flowers, then smaller flowers, ending with fillers.
Tips:
To help the arrangement last longer, keep the floral foam wet.
Use shades of colors more then contrasting colors to give a relaxing, soft sensation.
Use the "Golden Ratio" – the arrangement must be 2 ½ times the size of the container.
About Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese:
Situated on a quiet street in the epicenter of Rome, Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese is a former 19th century Roman palazzo that lies within walking distance of some of the city's best-known cultural landmarks and parks, including the Trevi Fountain, Villa Medici and Spanish Steps. Evoking the feel of a Roman home, the hotel has a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere that gives a sense of being truly immersed in the essence of this picturesque Italian city. Settimo, the hotel's elegant rooftop lounge and restaurant, is a garden escape offering panoramic views overlooking the picturesque Villa Borghese gardens and St. Peter's Basilica. Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese is owned and operated by AccorInvest.
About AccorInvest:
AccorInvest is both owner and operator of a property portfolio of more than 850 hotels, owned and leased, located in 26 countries of Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Group invests to consolidate its property portfolio through hotel acquisitions and renovations and new developments in Europe in the economy & midscale segments. AccorInvest relies on an international team of more than 30,000 employees. These talents practice complementary expertise: a deep knowledge of local conditions and opportunities, know-how in the Asset Management fields, longstanding passionate experts of the hospitality industry who are dedicated to delivering great service and unique guest experience. AccorInvest entered into long-term management contracts with Accor, owner of world-class brands such as ibis, Novotel, Mercure, etc., to offer operational excellence in its hotels. This privileged partnership assures continual enhancement of its hotel portfolio attractiveness and guest satisfaction.
