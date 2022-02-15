HONG KONG, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Console is a free iOS app that allows users to run MATLAB code and create plots for data visualization. The developer has implemented a version of MATLAB interpreter that includes functions often used by learners and college students. Individuals who do not need specialised functions should find Console a valuable tool.
Unlike other similar apps, Console executes MATLAB code using the on-board silicon. Internet connection is not required — even the documents are offline accessible within the app. Being able to use the app without internet connectivity is a great benefit for users with non-cellular iPads. Another great benefit is that plots are interactive and responsive since they are rendered in real-time by the on-board GPU.
Console is a "lite" version of the full app SIMO. It contains many of the essential features. It also comes with the full set of documentation found in SIMO. People can check out Console before purchasing the full app. Most importantly, Console is completely free with no ads and no in-app purchases.
In summary, these are unique features of Console:
- Completely free. No ads, no in-app purchase, no time limit.
- Console executes code using the on-board processors.
- Plots are generated in real-time using the on-board GPU and are fully interactive.
- No internet connection is required.
- Full set of documentation accessible within the app.
The full app, SIMO, offers all of the features found in Console, plus
Feature-rich file manager with iCloud Drive support.
- Files can be synced across all iCloud-enabled devices and Macs.
- Feature-rich code editor.
Console is a free app and SIMO costs US$7.99. They are both available on Apple's App Store. Links: Console, SIMO.
