PERTH, Australia, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The countdown to save the koala from disappearing forever has well and truly begun – and from now until Christmas everyone can help these wonderful animals for free, just by listening to a great new festive playlist.
Recent research has revealed that there could be as few as 30,000 koalas remaining in the wild throughout Australia, which is a tiny fraction of the historical peak figure of around 8 million.
This festive season, we can all give koalas the best present of all – a future, simply by listening to the "Christmas - Your Essential Playlist" on Spotify or Apple Music as many times as possible between now and December 31.
When a listener enjoys the playlist filled with much-loved Christmas songs, a donation is made to the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF), a principal non-profit organization dedicated to the effective management and conservation of the koala and its habitat.
These donations will support the Foundation's crucial ongoing work in research, habitat rehabilitation and preservation of the few remaining viable koala populations.
Perth-based songwriter, playlist curator and environmental scientist Tony Stephens has called for people across the world to do their bit for the adorable marsupial.
"This is a great opportunity for everyone to come together and help save the incredible but very vulnerable koala – without spending any money," he said.
"The festive season can be a tight time financially for many people, so this is a fantastic way that anyone can help save the species at no cost, which is quite unique when it comes to fund-raising.
"It's very simple, enjoy the playlist as many times as you can. Listen to it on the way to work, at home doing the chores, while cooking a meal or even as background music during a night of board games with the family to help get into the Christmas spirit.
"This Spotify/Apple Music Christmas playlist, that features our own popular composition in the number one position, was developed as an initiative to support the AKF. People listen to the playlist and this generates royalties which then creates a donation to the Foundation."
How to help:
Listen to "Christmas – Your Essential Playlist" (on Spotify https://spoti.fi/3m92m1d) or (on Apple Music https://apple.co/3CNt7OK).
Also, share the initiative's official Facebook post with friends and social media followers.
Learn more about koalas, their current challenges and the amazing work of the Australian Koala Foundation here: http://www.savethekoala.com
Media Contact
Tony Stephens, N/A, +61 402831757, thelightsofxmas@gmail.com
SOURCE Tony Stephens