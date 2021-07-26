SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAMIS Software Corporation announces the release of JAMIS Prime ERP 7.0 for Government Contractors, making big advances in user experience while providing practical tools for clients. Security features like native multi-factor authentication, enhanced personalization tools like workspaces, and cutting edge business intelligence and analytics capabilities, makes the new JAMIS Prime 7.0 ERP an essential solution for companies doing business with the Federal Government.
In an uncertain environment where government contractors' sensitive data is constantly at risk, JAMIS remains vigilant in providing the most secure solution on the market. JAMIS Prime 7.0 ERP brings "native" multi-factor authentication to its dynamic toolset, providing a huge competitive advantage to JAMIS' clients working on their CMMC certification.
Powerful new business intelligence (BI) and analytics capabilities allow JAMIS' clients to dynamically query, discover and communicate meaningful data throughout their work groups and organization, in order to make better and more effective decisions. In addition to the enhanced BI and analytics features, information automation is another convenient way to globally manage alerts, notifications and insight into various entities. JAMIS Prime 7.0 ERP can also increase project awareness by sending automated notifications based on business events with the ability to add pop-up notes to customer, vendor and inventory items.
In today's "Anywhere Operations" environment with an increasingly dispersed workforce, JAMIS Prime 7.0 ERP provides a portable means of monitoring the most important KPIs for Government Contractors with critical metrics displayed at-a-glance. With simple mobile customization capabilities, Prime makes it easy for each unique user to access the data they need, when they need it.
"While our competitors have been focused on other industries, JAMIS has remained solely focused on government contractors and the Federal market space. That's why we understand their 'needs,' like native multi-factor authentication for CMMC certification," explained Jeff Noolas, CEO and President of JAMIS Software. "And we know their 'wants,' like business intelligence and automation. Most importantly, we are building what government contractors 'need and want' into our ERP solution to make our clients successful. And in the end, that's what makes JAMIS successful."
To learn more about JAMIS Prime 7.0 ERP, visit: https://jamis.com/prime-product-release/
About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more information on JAMIS, visit JAMIS.com or call (800) 655-2647.
