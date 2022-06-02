Boutique PR firm won the 2022 Bronze Anvil Award for its Newark Symphony Hall work
MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm Violet PR won a 2022 PRSA Bronze Anvil Award in the nonprofit category for its media relations campaign promoting the revitalization of Newark Symphony Hall (NSH). Considered the Oscars of the public relations industry, the Anvil Awards honor the very best communications programs planned and executed each year.
Despite its status as one of New Jersey's oldest and largest arts-and-entertainment venues, NSH was often overlooked by the N.J. media when Violet PR began its campaign in the fall of 2020. Violet PR's public relations program focused on its history and legacy, its important role in Newark's resurgence, the vast opportunities for local performing artists, and its status as a home for creators of color.
"Our media relations campaign was designed to raise NSH's profile, particularly among influencers in New Jersey state government, as the historic venue embarked on a $50 million capital improvement campaign," said Violet PR President and Founder April Mason. "Since there wasn't live programming to promote during COVID, we focused on news relating to NSH's economic development initiatives that benefit Newark."
In just 15 months, Violet PR secured over 180 news stories for NSH, generating 4.92 million views, 1.48 billion web impressions, and 23,600 social media shares. Highlights included features in Essence and Ebony, a five-page cover story in NJ Monthly, and multiple features in the state's most influential news outlets: NJBIZ, New Jersey Business, ROI-NJ and NJ.com.
"The media coverage Violet PR secured means I make nearly no cold calls to potential donors and programming partners. People have already been warmed up to Newark Symphony Hall by the extensive broadcast segments and print stories on our work underway and future plans," said NSH President and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird.
Governor Phil Murphy added a $5 million line item for Newark Symphony Hall in the state's 2022 budget, the first time NSH was formally allocated funds in more than two decades.
For over 75 years, the Anvil Awards have been considered the pinnacle of the profession and the benchmark of high performance in public relations. Bronze Anvil Awards recognize outstanding public relations tactics that contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns.
About Violet PR
Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, and social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Follow Violet PR on Instagram and Twitter @Violet__PR. For more information, visit: http://www.violetpr.com.
About PRSA
The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of professional development, networking and leadership opportunities. Guided by its code of ethics, PRSA is collectively represented by 110 chapters and 14 professional interest sections, as well as on nearly 375 college and university campuses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru through its student organization: the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). PRSA's signature events include the Anvil Awards and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit http://www.prsa.org.
