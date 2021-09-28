IRVINE, Calif., Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LPA Design Studios designed the recently completed headquarters for Traffik, a global marketing firm in Irvine California, to create the type of buzz the company is famous for producing.
Traffik's two-story, 22,000-square-foot workplace is located in an outdoor shopping center in a space originally intended for a steakhouse, next to an Apple and an H&M.
The design embraces its very public location and assumes an almost "hospitality" vibe. The retail component is highlighted by street views of the firm's glass-enclosed podcast studio and main conference room. The entry and reception area are meant to feel like a hip, urban hotel, with a check-in concierge, lounge waiting area and luggage carts.
"Our goal with Traffik was to create an interactive design that informs the way the user thinks, socializes, works and collaborates," Rick D'Amato, workplace design director at LPA, said. "We leveraged our extensive tenant improvement expertise to create an immersive experience for Traffik's employees that reflects the firm's buzz-worthy culture."
Traffik wanted to bring back the ambience of an old-school advertising agency, while reflecting the firm's modern approach. An emphasis on simple metal frames, brick, wood floors and leather furniture define the space, which features a stadium stair, library, barbershop and collaborative "cocktail lounge."
Throughout the workplace, there is a constant connection to socialization and collaboration, reflecting a core element of the firm's culture. The barbershop design, including vintage barber chairs, evolved from discussions about the social aspects of traditional barbershops and how those might spark different types of thinking and discussions in a collaborative space.
With window space scarce on the second level, darkness was embraced and enhanced. Art, bold graphics, color and the lighting design play important roles in the immersive experience.
The actual workspaces are minimal and designed as "libraries" between the event spaces. Long tables provide constant interaction and collaboration, saving the specialty spaces for project team discussions, pitch meetings and interviews. Each conference room has a unique theme and purpose, offering various meeting modalities that inspire creativity and alternative thought.
Other recently completed tenant improvement projects by LPA include designs for Avanir Pharmaceuticals, which transformed the 110,000-square-foot workplace into a highly branded, collaborative environment, and Kajabi, a headquarters designed both for the function of the company's growing team and for its customers.
Earlier this year, LPA was named AIA California's Firm of the Year.
