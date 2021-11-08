RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oransi, a leading air purification company known for its efficient, intuitive and reliable products, today announced that their new MapMyAir app is available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is the first app that visually shows in map form both air quality and pollen levels, while providing forecasts to help plan outdoor activities. Other air quality apps only offer general information based on an entire city, however MapMyAir shows air quality and pollen counts down to the street level. This is highly beneficial to the user, since air quality can change from neighborhood to neighborhood, and other apps don't offer MapMyAir's level of detail for air pollution.
The veteran-owned air purification company, Oransi, designed the app with personalization in mind. It allows users to save family profiles and receive notifications about specific air allergens when levels are elevated. Pollen counts are available for viewing in map form for trees, grass and weeds as well as other air quality issues such as wildfire smoke and ozone. The forecast feature lets users plan ahead by providing three days of air quality information, so they can avoid days where air pollutants and pollen may cause health problems.
"The MapMyAir app is a complete solution that lets you visually see on a map the outdoor air quality and pollen levels specifically around you," said Peter Mann, CEO & Founder of Oransi. "Most apps provide very broad information for just a city. MapMyAir is accurate for air quality down to 5 meters and pollen within a city block. This can help guide schools in deciding which days to open windows to improve ventilation, or benefit people who have severe allergies to specific allergens such as Juniper blooms that cause cedar fever. MapMyAir is the only app that provides people with respiratory issues, such as asthma or COPD, with the most detailed air quality information for their exact location. Our app is a useful tool for providing the information needed to manage time outside, decide when to take medications, run air purifiers, open or close windows, and more," concluded Mann.
Visit https://oransi.com/ to learn more about Oransi and its air purification products.
About Oransi
What began as an engineer's quest to find a better indoor air quality solution for his young asthmatic son, 15 years later has evolved to become a leading air purification company designing some of the most efficient and intuitive products on the market. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the veteran-owned business is managed by a team of executives and engineers with decades of experience in the air quality industry. They are allergy and asthma sufferers themselves, making air purifiers they also use and need. Oransi provides best-in-class HEPA air purifiers to consumers, businesses and those in the health, dental and medical fields. The company believes everyone deserves to breathe clean, fresh air and while performance is most important, they recognize the need for products that are easy to use and reliable.
