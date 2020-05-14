WASHINGTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members may enjoy benefits from five new providers this spring. The new providers include Medico, GreatCall, Realogy, Marcus, and WayForth.
"These benefits are designed to help save people money and give them peace of mind," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "With these new offers, we aim to give people more reasons to join and renew their AARP membership, in support of AARP's mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age."
New offers include:
- AARP(r) Short-Term Care Insurance from Medico – With AARP Short-Term Care Insurance from Medico, members can get help covering the costs of five different types of extended care expenses, including home health, nursing home, assisted living facility, adult daycare, and hospice care. Members can customize the plan to fit their budget.
- GreatCall – Members save on the Preferred and Ultimate health and medical alert safety plans from GreatCall when they purchase a Lively Mobile Plus or Lively Wearable2 medical alert device. The plans include a 24/7 direct access to 5-Star urgent response agents through the Lively Mobile Plus or Lively Wearable 2 devices. Fall detection is available with the Ultimate plan.
- AARP® Real Estate Benefits from Realogy – AARP Real Estate Benefits from Realogy is the first-ever real estate benefits program designed for the nearly 38 million AARP members. The new offering allows AARP members to earn a cash benefit of $300-$5,500 when they buy or sell a home with a participating agent affiliated with one of Realogy's trusted residential real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Century 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran® and ERA®. AARP members can start their journey by visiting Realogy at www.AARPRealEstateBenefits.com. Upon closing, AARP members can receive $300 to $5,500 depending on the home's value and location. The cashback benefit is offered in most states. In some states a gift card or commission reduction at closing may be provided instead of the cashback benefit.
- Updated Offerings from Allstate – Members can save 20% off annual market rates on Platinum Roadside, Allstate's most comprehensive roadside plan. This plan can cover an individual, a couple, or a family, and the discount applies to all plan options. This plan provides towing up to 100 miles, jump, tire change, fuel and lockout service. Allstate also offers discounts to AARP Members on two other levels of roadside plans for Members who need less coverage.
- High-Yield Savings and Personal Loans from Marcus by Goldman Sachs® – Members have access to digital banking products, including High-Yield Savings Accounts and Personal Loans. Members earn a higher rate than the stated available APY at marcus.com for 24 months in a high-yield online savings account and special pricing on no-fee personal loans from $3,500 to $40,000. Both products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA. Member FDIC.
- WayForth Home Transition Management – WayForth is a full-service home transition company working with individuals and families offering downsizing, home clear outs, moving, estate, and storage solutions. Members receive a free 30 minutes initial phone consultation (known as a "Situational Assessment") with a WayForth team member on Home Transition Management, and receive a follow-up "Get Started Plan." This plan is delivered via email and includes tangible next steps and actionable guidance. Members also receive a discount on WayForth's home transition services in its service areas.
For more information on benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits.
About Medico (owned by American Enterprise Group, Inc.)
American Enterprise Group, Inc., has multiple insurance company subsidiaries under the American Republic®, Great Western Insurance Company (GWIC®), and Medico® brands. These companies offer life and health insurance product solutions to help people secure their financial futures through various distribution channels and are licensed in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. American Enterprise is based in Des Moines, Iowa, and employs approximately 450 people in its Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; and Ogden, Utah, offices.
About GreatCall (owned by Best Buy)
Best Buy's purpose is to enrich lives through technology, and there's perhaps no better example of how that comes to life than by addressing our customers' everyday needs around health and wellness. That's why Best Buy Health exists. Through our unique combination of tech expertise and human touch, we can help people over 50 live safely and independently while also providing necessary peace of mind to their caregivers. From remote monitoring and world-class caring centers to easy-to-use mobile devices, Best Buy Health brings together all the services, solutions, and latest technology to help people over 50 age the way they want to — at home, with a strong sense of purpose and connection to loved ones.
About Realogy Holding Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy operates a diverse brand portfolio, featuring some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world, with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.
About Marcus by Goldman Sachs®
Marcus by Goldman Sachs® offers products and tools designed to help people achieve financial well-being. Marcus offers a high-yield Online Savings Account; certificates of deposit in a variety of terms; no-fee, fixed-rate unsecured personal loans, including home improvement loans; and a mobile banking app. All Marcus loans and savings products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Member FDIC, and benefit from Goldman Sachs and its 150-year history of financial expertise, risk management, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.marcus.com.
About WayForth
WayForth, founded in 2016, is now the largest provider of 50+ focused relocation and home transition solutions. WayForth helps families to address the logistical and emotional needs that come with major life transitions across all aspects of decluttering, downsizing, and estate cleanouts. WayForth's service teams bring expertise and a quality service delivery model to ease families through home transitions, which will help enable the 50+ to live more independently, thrive in place, or move to a new community.
About AARP Services
AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.
About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.