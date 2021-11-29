MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artnado, LLC proudly announces that it will launch its Artmatcher platform during Miami Art Week. It will be available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Artmatcher is a freemium service for galleries, artists, and buyers to connect across the worldwide marketplace. By learning what users like, Artmatcher matches them with parties that offer their preferred style of artwork. It also addresses educational needs for buyers who are not well versed in art.
"People are often intimidated walking into galleries, artist studios, and sometimes even museums. They feel like they lack the knowledge to speak intelligently about art. We're hoping to address that lack of confidence and make our users more educated and less uncomfortable," said Scott Stiner, founder of Artmatcher.
The app is designed to connect artist and galleries that would be compatible business partners. "One of the insights revealed in our UX research, as well as through interviews on the Artmatcher podcasts, was how difficult it is for artists and galleries to find the right partners," said Matt Artz, Head of Product.
Artmatcher curates matches and educational content using a patent-pending, machine learning algorithm that tailors the content to the user.
The Artmatcher team will kick off its launch with a VIP party in Miami Beach on December 2nd. To register for a chance to win tickets to the launch party, download the Artmatcher app, create a profile, and swipe on 25 artworks. The party will be a red-carpet event featuring a silent art auction of internationally donated works, with all proceeds donated to Paws4you Rescue in Miami.
Artmatcher was founded in 2020 to create a mobile-first, multi-sided social and education app to deliver real value while modernizing the art market. It was founded on the belief that human relationships and greater knowledge are more valuable to the business of art than simply another digital marketplace. The team behind Artmatcher is responsible for multiple successful ventures using technology to improve traditional markets and is looking to do it again in the art market.
