NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superstar and fashion icon Katy Perry is making motherhood look effortlessly stylish in jewelry designed by New York based brand Bonheur Jewelry. The 'American Idol' judge, who recently gave birth to her first child Daisy Dove, hasn't slowed down her busy work schedule, or trendsetting looks.
Katy's been spotted wearing earrings designed by Bonheur Jewelry on multiple occasions. Her unforgettable "Queen of Hearts" couture gown, designed by Viktor & Rolf and styled by Tatiana Waterford, debuted during the 'American Idol' premier. Paired with Bonheur's Selina Silver Mini Hoop Earrings, her regal look channeled avant-garde elegance; true to Katy's one of a kind style. She's also worn Bonheur's earrings during her at home press interviews, social media live streams, and paparazzi snaps in California. She's been wearing two styles of earrings that she matches together, and also wears individually. Katy's new favorite go to earrings include the Large Puffy Hoops and Selena Silver Mini Hoop Earring by Bonheur.
These versatile earrings are the perfect remix of red carpet to real world accessories. For moms on the go, working from home, or treating themselves to a special night out, these earrings are the quintessential style staple to elevate any look. What makes these earrings the perfect gift for Mother's Day are their practicality and relatability. They pair effortlessly with any wardrobe, and serve as the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. As Katy's transitioned from in person photoshoots and press junkets, to live stream appearances, she's been adding Bonheur's earrings to her at home style broadcasting. Earrings are the perfect gift for moms working from home. They add a feminine touch of expression to balance against AirPods, or other earpiece technology. In a work from home setting, personal style never has to be sacrificed.
The Large Puffy Hoops are a modern and updated sophisticated take on the iconic "gold hoop earring." The perfect compliment to the Large Puffy Hoops are the Selena Silver Mini Hoop Earring. The Selena Silver Mini Hoop are cast from sterling silver and delicately accented with Swarovski crystals for a sparkly finish. Katy's been seen matching both large and small hoops together, elevating casual everyday style by mixing gold and silver accents. Both earrings add a touch of luxury to everyday essentials, like baseball caps and protective face masks.
About Bonheur:
With a portfolio of high-profile clients, Bonheur has become a brand favorite amongst celebrities, the entertainment industry, young professionals, and influential tastemakers. What once began with a small cult following, Bonheur has grown to reach audiences across the globe. Bonheur designs invoke the belief that affordable luxury is an inclusive luxury, and Bonheur is dedicated to providing high quality sustainable accessories, for every woman to enjoy.
Sisters Ally and Albina Mataj are the founders of Bonheur Jewelry. Since the brand's inception in 2015, Bonheur has grown into a full female staffed team based in New York City. From the beginning, Bonheur's aesthetic has remained inspired by a modern mix of Parisian elegance and downtown New York style. Their passion for jewelry making, and love for the extraordinary, inspires beautiful creations that are the epitome of feminine self-expression.
