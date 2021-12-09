CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Making medical history with his NuPulseCV iVAS heart pump, having survived a heart attack and eventually a heart transplant, Rob discovers a deeper understanding of the interrelationship between himself and his special needs daughter, his heart donor who succumbed to suicide, and the interconnectivity of the physical and spiritual. Listen to Rob speak candidly about his fears, doubts, suffering, and shortcomings while embracing love and gratitude for others and life in this unbelievable yet inspirational account.
What to know about Rob and his near-death experience book Quarks of Light:
- Learn about Rob's heartfelt journey through his near-death experiences in his new Audio book "Quarks of Light" narrated by the author.
- Maria, daughter of Rob and Mel (Rob's wife), suffers from Rett Syndrome but becomes Rob's spiritual guide
- Rob raises awareness around suicide because of his heart's origin story
- Rob was recently interviewed by internationally acclaimed radio host and author George Noory on "Coast to Coast AM" as well as Roland Achenjang on "Conversations with Roland" podcast.
Biography
Rob A. Gentile was born one of four boys outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Italian immigrants. His grandfather and father worked at a steel company where Rob also began his career right out of high school.
When the steel company that Rob had been working for went out of business, he found himself pursuing many of his talents, including his passion for photography. Rob drove to Guatemala to learn Spanish and became a freelance stringer covering the Contra war in Nicaragua for the New York Times and the Chicago Tribune in the late 1980's. Rob spent time in combat situations. Often, young soldiers would dive on top of Rob to protect him while they were under fire. They told him they did that so he could help show the world the truth. Rob says that living through war was like training for the challenges that were looming in his life in the not-too-distant future.
Married to his wife, Melanie, for over 30 years, they have devoted themselves to their special needs daughter, Maria, who suffers from Rett Syndrome. Maria is in her twenties, and Rob refers to her as "pure spirit." Throughout her childhood, he grappled with tough questions about prayer and why children must suffer.
For the past 25 years, he has worked as a sales engineer living in Texas, California, Tennessee and now resides in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rob has won several awards for his sales efforts including diversity supplier award for the Minority Business Development Council.
At age 56 he had a massive heart attack, then flatlined, and had a near-death experience (NDE). Self-discovery and spiritual awakening continued while waiting to receive a donor heart. His first book, "Quarks of Light" became a best-seller.
