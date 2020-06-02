BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dionne Nicholls, a Life & Wardrobe Stylist and Founder of Live Your Best Life For You, works with women to co-create lives of limitless possibility through forward action, accountability and fashion. On April 23rd Dionne partnered with Brookly Borough Hall to offer free webinars in service of the community that is in need of support during the pandemic.
Relevant Topics
The series kicked off with opening remarks from the Borough President who voiced the importance of taking care of one's mind, body and soul during these unprecedented times --a topic near and dear to his heart. Self-Care was the first installment, followed by Conflict Resolution in Quarantine with negotiation expert, Kwame Christian --Author, TedxTalk Speaker and Host of the #1 negotiation podcast, Negotiate Anything. Parenting in a Pandemic was next in the lineup and for the finale, Dionne will be interviewing, Kara Stevens, the author of Heal Your Relationship with Money and Founder of The Frugal Feminista to learn how to Heal & Empower Yourself Financially during COVID-19 on June 4th, 2020.
In addition to empowering women, Dionne is also the Co-Founder of a financial literacy non-profit called Financially CLEAN and co-host of 5-star rated, personal finance podcast, TWO BLACK GUYS WITH GOOD CREDIT, as 'The Lady with The Facts'. Ranked top financial podcast by Entrepreneur.com, iTunes and Black Enterprise. Financially CLEAN's financial literacy webinar series wrapped up on April 28th.
Media. Contact:
Dionne Nicholls
Live Your Best Life For You
240920@email4pr.com
718.744.4409