NOVI, Mich., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As people all over the world have navigated the pandemic over these past 20 months, burnout and pandemic fatigue has set in, effecting the work and personal lives of many. Mastery Training Services has recently released a new online training course, "Pandemic Fatigue," to help employees cope with symptoms of burnout.
Opening with a detailed description of pandemic fatigue's origin and symptoms, this insightful course teaches employees how to recognize, cope with, and overcome this world-wide syndrome. The course details pandemic fatigue symptoms and how to accept the impact it's having on one's personal and professional life. Employees learn how and why it's helpful to lean into pandemic fatigue. From this basis, the course continues to explain how "flow" helps employees rise above pandemic fatigue's debilitating effects before they take root.
Use this course to stimulate awareness of pandemic fatigue throughout the workplace while teaching employees pro-active coping strategies for helping themselves and supporting their colleagues.
Along with "Pandemic Fatigue," Mastery Training Services also released several other related titles to help keep employees focused on their mental health. These titles include:
These courses are available for purchase on a single play, pay-per-view basis on mastery.com or as part of a licensed library at an employer rate.
Employers can build a training program from Mastery Training Services' library of over 1,700 online training courses, which covers a range of topics from safety to business skills, leadership, and computer skills. All of Mastery Training Services' VOD courses are published on the MasteryTCN™ courseware platform, which provides continuity in the learner experience from one course to the next. All courses on the platform play across all devices and browsers, giving users the ultimate flexibility for when and where they can access training assignments.
About Mastery Training Services
Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.
