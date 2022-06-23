NYC area Microsoft 365 expert introduces exciting new Outlook features and some that Outlook users may have missed, including Board View—in a new article from Messaging Architects
The author then relates how users will be able to access Outlook functions like email, calendar, contacts, and tasks functions from a new, customizable vertical menu at the left of the folder pane. He then discusses inline translation for incoming email messages. He also reviews the Outlook RSVP feature for meeting invitations, attaching documents with @file mentions, and Loop Elements in Outlook. He concludes with a brief look at the Outlook Board View.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Check Out These New Outlook Features and Some Exciting Options You Probably Missed."
Easier Access to Popular Functions and Apps
"Microsoft now offers more efficient access to standard Outlook functions and Microsoft 365 apps. Desktop customers previously accessed Outlook functions like email, calendar, contacts, and tasks from the bottom of the folder pane. Now, they will be able to access these functions from a customizable vertical menu at the left of the folder pane."
Communicate Across Languages with Inline Translation
"Language differences no longer present the same barrier to collaboration as before. Now users can read emails in their first language regardless of the language used by the sender. Simply select the message to translate and click Translate Message. The translated message appears in the Translator pane, and the user can select the desired language."
Outlook RSVP
"Even as many businesses have returned to the office, hybrid work has become the norm. To improve the meeting experience, Microsoft has begun to roll out a new RSVP feature for Outlook. When responding to a meeting invitation, users can specify whether they will attend in person or virtually. Anyone on the meeting invite can then see how others plan to attend."
Manage Time and Tasks Efficiently with Board View
"The Outlook Board View provides a customizable view that allows users to see calendars, tasks, sticky notes, reminders and more all at once. Users can create multiple boards, adding, resizing, or moving elements as desired. For instance, a board might include sticky notes, pending tasks, goals and upcoming events related to a specific project."
Microsoft 365 Experts
Microsoft 365 includes an ever-expanding list of features designed to improve collaboration and drive business communication. To learn how to take advantage of new Outlook features or to start your cloud migration project, contact the Microsoft experts at Messaging Architects.
