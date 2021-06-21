NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What Lessons Can the World Learn from Iceland is the new podcast from Planet Classroom. Like other immigrant-receiving countries, Iceland has had to grapple with accommodating foreigners. What is the line between embracing globalization and maintaining individuality? In this episode of Planet Classroom, guests including Scaling Iceland's Director, Adam Hersko-RonaTas, explore the themes of globalization and share their perspectives on how identity can be analyzed and where the balance lies between a global nation and an individual one. "Iceland welcomes the rest of the world with open arms, but, at the same time, it understandably wishes to insulate what is uniquely Icelandic from foreign influences and external pressures, so that they can protect their cultural traditions. We should be aware that its ecosystem, in particular, is vulnerable and must not be treated with negligence," says Julian Cao.
