NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resilience and dedication pave the path for those willing to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. In the new episode of the Planet Classroom Podcast entitled Pride and Prejudice, Orb, the show's virtual host, unites the creator of the acclaimed film, One Leg In One Leg Out (now screening on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel), along with international youth voices to explore the human rights of sex workers and transgender people. What happens when a transgender woman wants to become a social worker so she can help other girls in her position stay safe and turn away from that way of life? "I think what really makes this film so inspiring is that it shows the gritty reality of those marginalized in society, particularly transgender individuals." says Julian from California. "I have to admit that before watching this film I didn't have a good image of people with these kinds of jobs, but the film made me realize that in some cases they don't have these jobs because they want it, it's because they need it," notes Natalia from Mexico.
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from all over the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience at a time when art and learning institutions everywhere are not accessible. Curators and content contributors include Global Nomads, Global Oneness, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Commffest, KIDS FIRST!, Dream a Dream Foundation, OddWorld Inhabitants, Psyon Games, Challenge 59, LXL Ideas, Alliance for Young Artists & Writers/Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, Creative Visions Foundation, Battery Dance, SIMA Classroom, Young Voices for the Planet, Bard Conservatory, Taking It Global, Materials for the Arts, Book Creator, XTalks, NFFTY, Young People's Chorus of New York City, The International Forum for the Literature and Culture of Peace, Ryan Wong Classroom, The Global Search for Education, Voice America, Addiction and Art, Rocketium and Brandartica. Young people from around the world played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.
