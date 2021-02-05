VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new podcast will challenge and inspire the active-aging industry and people of ages who are committed to aging well. "Colin Milner Rethinks Aging With..." will feature timely and compelling conversations with global experts who will inform listeners about innovative ways to tackle ageism and ageist stereotyping; how to maximize your quality of life now and going forward; the making of a modern elder; and how DNA will impact the delivery of products and services going forward.
"In a seismic shift in thinking, society is adjusting its longtime focus on youth, as multiple generations are living longer together," said Milner. "Longevity - the promised 'extra 30+ years of life' is real for vast numbers of adults in the 21st century."
"As individuals and as health and wellness professionals, our imperative is to embrace how to 'live longer better,'" Milner emphasized. "The greatest barrier? How we create 'old age' through outdated ways in which we see and think about this life stage."
The new podcast will offer advice, data and novel strategies to inspire organizations to change how they think about aging and develop aspirational programming that will help their constituents fill their potential, find purpose and thrive in environments that support and bolster wellness in all areas of life.
It will also help individuals who are growing older, both within and outside of the active-aging industry, to rethink how they view aging and, by extension, themselves. Importantly, podcast guests will tell their own stories to help listeners transform their own lives and perspectives.
Individuals and organizations invested in the pursuit of aging well can subscribe to the podcasts free of charge, here http://www.rethinkaging.co
About Colin Milner
Colin Milner is CEO of the International Council on Active Aging (http://www.icaa.cc) and founder of the active-aging industry in North America. A leading authority on the health and well-being of the older adult, he has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as one of "the most innovative and influential minds" in the world on aging-related topics.
An award-winning writer, Milner has authored more than 300 articles. He has been published in such journals as Global Policy, and the Annual Review of Gerontology and Geriatrics. He also contributed a chapter to Global Population Ageing: Peril or Promise? (World Economic Forum, 2012).
Milner's speeches have stimulated thousands of business and government leaders, industry professionals and older adults worldwide. Whether Fortune 100 companies or governmental organizations, his efforts have inspired a broad spectrum of groups to seek his counsel, included amongst these is the World Health Organization, European Commission, White House Conference on Aging, US Department of Health and Human Services, US Administration on Aging, National Institute on Aging, Canadian Special Senate Committee on Aging, The Canadian Minister of State (Seniors), National Health Services - Scotland, OECD, Vancouver Olympics, Deloitte Life Sciences & Health Care, Ernst and Young, New Balance, Leprino Foods, and Apple, Inc.
Milner's insights have been published in, among others, US News and World Report, Newsweek, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Dow Jones Market Watch, Money Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, National Post, Globe and Mail, and Parade Magazine.
Media Contact
Colin Milner, Rethink Aging Podcast, Inc., +1 (866) 335-9777, colinmilner@icaa.cc
SOURCE Rethink Aging Podcast, Inc.