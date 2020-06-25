PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Last Boy" Podcast only launched a week ago. So host Steve Fisher was as surprised as anyone to get an email this week from Apple informing him that the podcast was ranking in the top 200 podcasts in the history category across the US. Hundreds and hundreds of listeners across six countries have already downloaded the first two episodes.
"I'm thrilled of course," says Fisher, "but I give full credit to the incredible survivors who have been so generous in telling their stories. It's a privilege for me."
"The Last Boy" Podcast brings you incredible stories of survivors as they tell them. The centerpiece of the podcast is the journey of Terezín Concentration Camp survivor Sidney Taussig, who rescued Vedem magazine that he and his roommates of Dorm Number One published under the Nazis' noses for almost two years. 15-year-old Taussig was the only boy left in the room when the Russians arrived on May 8th, 1945. His friends had all been transported East to Auschwitz. After burying the magazine months earlier to prevent the Nazis from burning it, he dug it up and brought it back to Prague for posterity. Vedem is the longest underground publication of the Holocaust.
Via Taussig's story, other remarkable ones are told. Episode 2 features a conversation with Inge Auerbacher, a Terezín survivor from Germany. Episode 3 and 4 features Michael Gruenbaum, who like Taussig, grew up in Prague. Episode 5 is a conversation with Yehudah Bacon, a roommate of Taussig who now lives in Israel. The podcast also features members of the Keystone State Boychoir, which Fisher founded, who have befriended Taussig by way of a play they are helping to create about Vedem magazine. In the podcast, their voices can be heard reciting the poetry and prose from Vedem.
"They've adopted him, and he them," explains Fisher. "It's quite beautiful to see. Having worked with boys my whole like, the story resonates with me. It's a sad story, but also a hopeful one, and shines a light on the amazing resilience of boys under terrible circumstances."
New Episodes will be available every Thursday on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. For more information, visit fishermanpodcasts.com. Host Steve Fisher, as well as Sidney Taussig, Inge Auerbacher, Michael Gruenbaum and Yehudah Bacon are available for interviews upon request.
About Fisher Mann Podcasts: Fisher Mann Podcasts is a division of Commonwealth Youthchoirs (CY), a nonprofit organization that seeks to transform the lives of young people through the power of singing together, one song at a time. CY is committed to fostering a profound love of singing in a nurturing, diverse community of young people by providing outstanding choral music education and performance opportunities. For more information, visit cychoirs.org.
