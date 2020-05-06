BOSTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized consumer electronics and smartphone expert Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) has launched a new podcast targeted to non-tech-savvy Apple iPhone users. It's called Jason Rich's Featured App of the Week, and it's now available online via almost all podcast directories and players.
Each free podcast episode is less than 10 minutes in length, but chock full of unbiased and easy-to-understand information designed to help anyone get the most out of their smartphone in the fastest and quickest way possible.
Covering a different topic in each episode, the podcast allows iPhone users to discover details about new and exciting apps, plus obtain tips and strategies that'll make it easier for anyone to get the most out of their iPhone as a communications, organizational, productivity, information-gathering, time management, digital photography, personal enrichment, and/or entertainment tool.
Initial episode topics, which are all now available to download or stream, include:
- Discover Telemedicine Apps and the COVID-19 App for Your iPhone
- Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) When Surfing the Internet with Your Smartphone
- Using Mobile Apps to Reduce Stress, Anxiety, and Depression
- Use Apps to Conveniently Have Restaurants Deliver Meals Directly to Your Home
- How to Easily Add a Second (Work) Phone Line to Your iPhone
- Using the Credit Karma Online Service and Mobile App to Check Your Credit Scores and Improve Your Credit Rating…For Free
- Discover How to Manage Your Prescription Medications and Save Money Using Apps On Your iPhone
- Listen to Audiobooks (Sometimes for Free) Using Your iPhone
- Follow the Latest News Headlines Using Apple's Free News App on Your iPhone
- When Should You Upgrade Your iPhone? Expert Advice and Smartphone Upgrade Tips
Jason Rich's Featured App of the Week podcast is available via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, TuneIn + Alexa, Deezer, and most other podcast directories and players.
Currently available for interviews as a smartphone and work-from-home (telecommuting) expert, Jason R. Rich is an experienced author, journalist, photographer, and public speaker who has written several books and hundreds of articles related to smartphones and tablets.
To find, listen, and subscribe to this free podcast, point any web browser to: www.iPhoneAppoftheWeek.com.
Contact Information
Jason R. Rich
Producer/Host, Jason Rich's Featured App of the Week
Phone: (508) 801-0445
Email: 239371@email4pr.com
Website: www.JasonRich.com
Podcast Website: www.iPhoneAppoftheWeek.com