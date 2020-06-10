JINAN, China, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This is Shandong, a joint effort by the Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province and Shandong Radio and TV, is a series of short videos produced by the radio and TV network's Documentary Center, illustrating the unique beauty of Shandong province from a new perspective.
Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8735251-this-is-shandong-china/
This is Shandong takes a panoramic approach. Each video in the series focuses on one of five images that are symbolic of the province: a book, a painting, a bridge, a song and home, effectively bringing together the modern and historical aspects of Shandong through the multi-faceted medium of film and television. The work deftly narrates the story of a new Shandong enriched by a profound history, a diligent and resourceful people, effective government policies that have supported the province's transformation alongside an innate vitality, openness and inclusiveness.
Episode 1: A Thick Book
From ancient times to the present, Shandong province is like a long and magnificent scroll of history, where the long river of culture flows on and on, and sages and wise men shine like stars.
Episode 2: A Colorful Painting
Shandong's breathtaking scenery has been captured on film, with panoramic shots of the province's mountains, vast plains and multitude of islands and islets.
Episode 3: A Bridge Extending in All Directions
Shandong serves as a bridge to the whole country, with an extensive network of expressways and high-speed railways. The province accesses the world through established trade relations with more than 230 countries and regions.
Episode 4: An Inspiring Song
Shandong is striding forward on the road of high-quality growth, backed by outstanding achievements across 10 key industries. The province's 100 million people have forged ahead with great perseverance, carrying forward into the present era the same spirit that drove the great migration in the country's Northeast, as artfully conveyed in the lyrical song Praise the Yimeng Mountain.
Episode 5: A Warm Home
A profound culture has nurtured the character of the "honest, faithful, hardworking, intelligent, brave and simple" people of Shandong. Throughout China and around the world, the people of Shandong have a reputation for their openness, friendliness and hospitality.
Episode 6: Tasting the Beauty
Shandong cuisine, also known as Lu cuisine, is known as one of China's four major styles of cooking for the unique ways in which the delicacies are prepared and consumed.