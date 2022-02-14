BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robbie Carosso was just a teenager when his father, Marilyn Monroe's last psychiatrist, brought the famous actress into their home to live with his family. Robbie's father hoped the experience with his family would expose Marilyn to a side of life she had never gotten to experience. It was suggested to Robbie over dinner, that he take the actress to his senior prom since she never attended her own. In Henry Massie's novel "The Boy Who Took Marilyn to the Prom," readers will follow along as they witness Robbie's night at the prom with Monroe and how that night would stay with him into adulthood.
Fast forward to 2007, Robbie, now a leading psychiatrist himself, becomes sexually obsessed with a patient that reminds him of Marilyn— not the bombshell actress but the troubled woman beneath the glamorous public persona. This forbidden affair turns Robbie's world upside down.
"I knew the documented history of Marilyn Monroe's relationship with her last psychiatrist and his family," said Massie. "I heard present-day rumors of how the son took Marilyn to his senior prom at Hollywood High School, and how the relationship affected the son years later. I saw a very real human story there with a fascinating dramatic arc over time and decided to fictionalize it into a novel."
"The Boy Who Took Marilyn to the Prom" has received praise on Amazon:
"A great read! I couldn't put it down! Massie skillfully interweaves fact with fiction in this tale of psychiatrist, haunted by his encounter with Marilyn Monroe since he was a teen in Hollywood, and now as an adult having a transgressive love affair with a patient who begins to resemble Marilyn Monroe."
"The Boy Who Took Marilyn to the Prom" explores some of the realities psychotherapists can face with their patients and offers a warning of how they may run the risk of becoming slaves to their feelings for each other. Ultimately, readers will be grossly engaged as they learn about Robbie's story and the twists and turns throughout.
"The Boy Who Took Marilyn to the Prom"
By Henry Massie
ISBN: 9781665703642 (softcover); 9781665703659 (hardcover); 9781665703635 (electronic)
Available at the Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Henry Massie is a writer and psychiatrist, born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He is the author of the biography" Art of a Jewish Woman: Felice's Worlds". Massie is also the coauthor of "Lives Across Time", a study of emotional health and illness and "My Life is a Longing", the classic 2006 International Journal of Psychoanalysis article on child abuse. "The Boy Who Took Marilyn to the Prom" is Massie's second novel and he currently resides in Berkeley, California. To learn more, please visit https://www.henrymassie.com/.
