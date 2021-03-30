NAPA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing new color, style and design to Downtown Napa, 13 regional artists will participate in a public art project this spring. In a project sponsored by downtown property owners through the Property Based Improvement District (PBID) and the City of Napa, each of the artists created an original design that will be transferred to vinyl and wrapped around signal utility boxes.
"Property Based Improvement District (PBID) members are committed to making downtown an interesting and aesthetically pleasing experience for Napa residents and visitors," said Ryan Gregory, PBID Committee Chair. "The utility art boxes provided an opportunity to turn the ordinary into something special that people could enjoy. The artwork that we selected is varied – some of it whimsical, some thought provoking while others are simply beautiful art."
Artists (and locations) include:
- Rafael Arana (Jefferson and Second Street)
- The Baker Sisters, Melissa and Mercedes Baker (Franklin and First Street)
- Sue Conrad (Coombs and Second Street)
- Julia Crane (Soscol and First Street)
- Tracy Fitzgerald (Main and Second Street)
- Peter Hassen (Coombs and Third Street)
- Mikey Kelly (Coombs and First Street)
- Barbara Murphy (Soscol and Third Street)
- Ann Nunziata (Soscol and Pearl Street)
- Kate Salenfriend (Randolph and Second Street)
- Cathryne A. Trachok (Main and Third Street)
- Frank Michael Trozzo (Main and First Street)
- Beverly Wilson (Main and Pearl Street)
Artists were selected based on their body of past work and received a $500 stipend for the creation of a unique piece. Each of the diverse designs was transferred to durable vinyl. The utility boxes will be wrapped and completed this spring.
The project is a partnership between the City of Napa and the PBID. The PBID committee members are committed to enhancing the look of downtown Napa. They are the driving force behind the hanging flower baskets, roof-top lights, Christmas tree and holiday decorations. In summer 2020, they funded 14 parklets built for local restaurants.
