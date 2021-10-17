MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Brenner Sculpture is unveiling a new sculpture in the Public Works building in downtown Minneapolis. This sculpture integrates graphic designs of light and sound with aluminum and glass, allowing for differently designed water ripple light and sound patterns to play across the piece with varying graphical effects. The design of this sculpture is based on the scales of justice and the many perspectives that must come together to create a full view of an event that incorporates effective graphic images and designs, tying it into the activities of the Investigations Bureau located nearby.
