ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a record year for the firm. On The Marc Media generated $68-million in ad value equivalency (AVE) in 2021. In addition, On The Marc Media secured more than 1,600 total media hits across 900+ outlets nationwide last year, despite the challenges and media distractions posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"As former television news reporters and on-air hosts, we have always understood not just what the media is hungry for at any given moment, but the best way to package stories for different outlets and audiences," said On The Marc Media President and CEO Marc Silverstein.
Of course, AVE is not the only metric that matters in measuring public relations success. Client retention is also a valuable indicator for firms that value long-term relationships as much as On The Marc Media does.
"We still have clients with us today who came on board in our first year of business long ago," noted Silverstein. "To know that those clients continue to value our performance and respect our media judgment after all these years is both gratifying and humbling."
A few media hit successes achieved include:
- NBC Nightly News
- CBS Sunday Morning
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- CNN Business
- Fox Business
- CNBC
- Architectural Digest
- ABC7
- The Roanoke Times
- Scary Mommy
- Safety + Health Magazine
On The Marc Media serves a wide range of clients in the U.S., with particular growth in non-profits, associations, law-firm marketing and crisis communications. With its highly consultative approach to service, the firm creates customized strategies tailored to the unique needs and goals of each client.
About On The Marc Media
Named a Best PR Firm in the Washington, D.C., metro area, On The Marc Media is a top-rated multimedia communications company based in Rockville, Maryland, specializing in public relations, marketing, advertising, social media and video production.
Media Contact
Marc Silverstein, On The Marc Media, 202-716-9123, marc@onthemarcmedia.com
SOURCE On The Marc Media