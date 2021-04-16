COLUMBIA, S.C., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new rideshare company, HOPIN, is rolling out across the country. HOPIN promises to provide quality rideshare services, offering better security and safety to their customers and drivers. Their mission is to provide rides to everyone, regardless of their zip code or economic status.
Riders will hail a HOPIN driver in the same way as Uber or Lyft – through the app. HOPIN will be available for on-demand and prescheduled rides. There are also a number of vehicle options to choose from, including standard vehicles, SUVs, and luxury vehicles.
The company strives to reassure customers of better screening of their drivers and overall, provide a better experience. Through the aid of technology, HOPIN has implemented heightened measures to help keep both drivers and riders safe. "The safety of our drivers and our riders is of much importance to us. We put the implementation of safety measures at the forefront of development and we're sure our drivers and riders will benefit from the investment into those features," said HOPIN creator and owner Ron McKnight. These safety features include an SOS feature that provides riders with the option to notify up to three people of their location, driver and car details with the press of a button, and the ability to save your preferred drivers in the app.
The HOPIN driver's app launched on March 16, 2021, and already has drivers ready to go. The company plans to launch the actual rideshare service within the next month.
"We're very excited to introduce HOPIN to communities across the U.S. Our goal is to connect people through the power of inclusion and to improve the rideshare experience throughout the nation. We're confident riders will find HOPIN to be unlike any other rideshare experiences they've had and find comfort in our safety and health precautions, and elevated rider experience," said McKnight.
With headquarters in Columbia, SC, the company will soon be expanding to many other large cities across the country.
For more information about HOPIN or if you're interested in becoming a HOPIN driver, please visit: https://hopinpal.com
About HOPIN
HOPIN is a rideshare app designed to connect people through the power of inclusion HOPIN is committed to providing rides to everyone regardless of their zip code or economic status. What started as a way of helping people move around from point A to point B, has become the illuminating force behind connecting each other with one of the most valued aspects of life itself the human experience.
