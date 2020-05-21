ENCINO, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ageless Lust, An Improbable Love Affair by TG Gore is an authentic story covering an entire decade. Set primarily in the City of Angels, the narrative follows the protagonist Gabriel, a 73-year-old widower surgeon who decides to retire and live out the rest of his life in the country he left 30 years beforehand.
Serendipitously, five months before his irrevocable departure, Gabriel meets Vronica (an 'e'-less Veronica), a gorgeous, vivacious, 31-springs younger single mother of two kindergarten age children. To his surprise, the inglorious age gap is irrelevant to her, and they engage in an intense physical relationship that with time morphed into genuine love.
Coerced by his stone-etched plans, Gabriel, adhering to his plans, has scorched his American livelihood and has to leave Vronica and the US behind. It is a painful move, much against the prayers of his heart. In her send-off card, having an enchantress vision, Vronica, against all odds, expresses her hope that one day he will be back and them, an item again.
Divided by what seemed to be an unbridgeable separation of 7500 miles, the two maintain an intense electronically enabled line of communication, Skype–sex included.
Just six weeks after his departure, Vronica arrives to celebrate his 74th birthday together. They crisscross the country and have a 12-day-long intoxicating honeymoon that ends with her returning to her motherly duties. Both despondent, longing for each other and in love, by the end of the summer, Gabriel leaves his newly created home and life behind with no hesitations.
After re-crossing a sea, an ocean, and two continents, they reunite in the City of Angels, where they found the flames of magic. Defying all sensible rationale, neither years, numbering ten, nor geographic locations, could destroy the profound love between two individuals–over three decades apart.
"Amor Vincit Omnia" or "Love Conquers All," as Virgil, the Roman poet wrote, and Vronica and Gabriel attested him right.
About the Author
Born in Eastern Europe in 1936, not once in his life did TG Gore ever feel belletristic inclinations. To scribble sentences on paper or screen, in any of six languages he speaks, was never his dream; a nightmare, yes! This time he went for an exception. He invites readers to indulge in the narrative and easily find out why. https://www.agelesslustthebook.com
Contact:
Gabriel Goren
(818) 648.5931
240286@email4pr.com